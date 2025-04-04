Top Nigerian creative, Funke Akindele is in the news after she shares throwback pictures of herself

The Nigerian music star, who is currently being dragged by her junior colleague Lande, added a funny caption to her posts

While she encouraged Nigerians to not browse through the images, netizens serenaded her with sweet words and commended her dedication

Today may not be a Thursday, but Funke Akindele has acted otherwise. The phenomenal Nigerian movie star decided to delight her fans by sharing old pictures of her.

There were some from her childhood days and others from her early days in her acting career. The mother of twins told her fans not to swipe in her caption, but as expected they did otherwise.

Funke Akindele excites fans with old pictures of self. Credit: @ijobalande1, @funkeakindele1

Source: Instagram

This comes on the tails of actor Ijoba Lande's allegations that he worked for her on set for a whole month and got paid the sum of N90k.

Funke appears to have ignored the claims as fans expected her to with her refuted to admit Lande's allegations.

See the post below:

Legit.ng had reported that actress Funke Akindele showed that aside from working on creating movies, she can also relax and rock trendy outfits.

She slayed in a transparent black swimwear that had a see-through bottom that exposed her legs.

She also posted pictures of herself and some actors in her Everybody Loves Jenifa movie in a swimming pool, which attracted many comments.

Funke Akindele's old pictures spur reactions online

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@tosinpedro16 said:

"Definition of Growth. Keep going higher ma .❤️."

@tiannahsplacempire said:

"That year you couldn’t tell us nothing we were still the flyest that season ❤️❤️❤️❤️ all I see is growth , super proud of@you always ❤️."

@abayomi_alvin said:

"Mama…chai!!! You have hustled!!!! And we are glad it’s paying off💙."

@uzee_usman said:

"The last one is everything and more … like I don’t care 001A ❤️❤️❤."

@rentadress_nostress said:

"See her little innocent cute eyes 😍😍😍😍. Those eyes have seen things but they keep shining ✨️ 💛 💖 💕."

@hennabytara said:

"The most successful people are not the ones who never fail, but the ones who get back up after they do 👏."

@debbiecookscuisine said:

"Chocker necklace yen ni agbara. 🫢Na hin dem see wey make dem shout “e chooke!” 😂."

@emini_aaraoluwa said:

"Ma , dash me the koko shoe for slide 3 e ma sope NO 😞❤️."

@funky1040 said:

"I have always been your fan right from the days of I need too know where you and Empress and Grace amah acted very lovely Student programme then."

Funke Akindele shares adorable mother’s day card

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, video has captured how Funke Akindele's children celebrated her on Mother's Day and the actress' reaction.

In the clip, one of her children brought out a card and presented it to his mother, as the brother brought out his own too.

Fans in the comment section were impressed by the children's gesture, and they praised them and the actress.

