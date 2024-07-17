Manny Khoshbin's net worth, age, height, house, how did he get so rich?

Manny Khoshbin is an Iranian real estate entrepreneur, mentor, author and social media influencer. He is famous as the CEO of a multi-million-dollar company based in Orange County, The Khoshbin. Manny Khoshbin started as a small businessman and is now widely recognised as a successful entrepreneur. So, what is Manny Khoshbin's net worth?

Manny Khoshbin looking at his wristwatch (L). The businessman posing in a black-white outfit with one of his hands in his pocket(R). Photo: @mannykhoshbin on Instagram (modified by author)

Manny Khoshbin is a successful entrepreneur in the United States. He was born in Iran and moved to the United States. The entrepreneur now owns a company that develops commercial real estate. As a successful real estate developer, many have been curious about Manny Khoshbin's net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Manny Khoshbin Gender Male Date of birth 14 January 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Iran Current residence United States of America Nationality Iranian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 4 Marital status Married Wife Leyla Milani Children 2 School Westminister High School Profession Real estate developer, author, internet sensation Net worth $80 million–$200 million Instagram @mannykhoshbin X (Twitter) @mannykhoshbin Facebook @mannykhoshbin YouTube Manny Khoshbin

What is Manny Khoshbin's net worth?

According to several sources, such as Scottmax.com and Dmarge.com, the Iranian entrepreneur's net worth is alleged to be around $80 million and $200 million. He owns cars such as a Porsche, Bugatti, Mercedez-Benz SLR McLarens, and Pagani.

He shares videos and photos of his car collection on his YouTube and Instagram. The Iranian investor owns a Bugatti watch worth $1 million. How did Manny Khoshbin get so rich? He generates his wealth from his career as an entrepreneur. His real estate investments have played a significant role in his net worth.

Manny Khoshbin's house

Manny Khoshbin listed his previous Newport home at $33 million. The 13,532 square feet home was built in 2002 and includes 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a home theatre, a 16-car underground garage and a gourmet kitchen.

His new home is a 70,000 square feet mansion resembling a palace worth $44 million. The investor gave a house tour of his house on The Hamilton Collection YouTube channel. Initially, it was a church with features such as a fountain, garden, modern glass stall, front office, and event venues where the entrepreneur said he would be hosting events such as weddings and cooperative functions.

Where is Manny Khoshbin from?

Top-5 facts about Manny Khoshbin. Photo: @mannykhoshbin on Instagram (modified by author)

He was born in Iran. In an interview with Glenn Stearns, he revealed that his parents moved from Iran to Turkey when he was 14 to escape the war in his country. They stayed in Turkey for three weeks and later moved to California, United States of America. He was raised alongside his four siblings there. He said;

I came from Iran at age 14, back then when there was a war between Iran and Iraq. Two weeks before my 14th birthday, my dad freaked out and decided to wrap everything up…we left for Turkey. We were there for three weeks. My dad was able to get a visa, and then we came to California.

What is Manny Khoshbin's age?

The Iranian real estate developer, who was born on 14 January 1971, is 53 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What business does Manny Khoshbin do?

He is a real estate entrepreneur and investor. He owns The Khoshbin Company in California, United States of America. Manny started his real estate in 2004. Before being recognised as a successful entrepreneur, he had tried many small businesses and jobs. The entrepreneur began his career working at K-Mart and later started doing door-to-door sales.

He has worked as a loan officer at a mortgage company. His real estate business began when he decided to start purchasing properties owned by failed banks. He now owns the Khoshbin Company, which is widely recognised in the United States.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was the president of Century West Financials and Fidelity National Funding. He is also the CEO of Fuzul and the founder of Contrarian Academy.

Manny Khoshbin is an author known for the books Driven: The Never-Give-Up Roadmap to Massive Success and Manny Khoshbin's Contrarian PlayBook: How to Build Your $100 Million Real Estate Portfolio From the Ground Up.

He is a social media influencer besides his career as a businessman. Manny Khoshbin has a vast following on various social media platforms. He has over 3 million followers on Instagram. His YouTube channel has over reached 1.67 million subscribers.

Manny Khoshbin's wife

Manny Khoshbin is married to Leila Milani, a Canadian model actress and television host known for films such as Sleeper Cell, Desire and Rules of Engagement. She is also the co-founder and CEO of Hairtarmin and Laeila Milani Hair.

The two met at a show in 2009 and tied the knot in July 2011. They have two children, Enzo Pasha and Priscilla Khoshbin. Are Manny Khoshbin and Leyla Milani still married? Yes, the two are still together. On 22 July 2023, the investor shared a photo on Instagram celebrating their 12th anniversary.

Manny Khoshbin's height and weight

The American real estate developer is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 181 pounds or 82 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Manny Khoshbin? He is an Iranian real estate entrepreneur, investor and author known for being the CEO of The Khoshbin Company. Is Manny Khoshbin married? He is married to Leyla Milani, a Canadian television host and actress. Does Manny Khoshbin have kids? He has two kids, Priscilla and Enzo Khoshbin. How tall is Manny Khoshbin? The Iranian businessman is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. How old is Manny Khoshbin? He is 53 years old as of 2024. Where is Manny Khoshbin from? The entrepreneur was born in Iran and currently lives in the United States of America.

Manny Khoshbin's net worth is a pure testimony of his hard work and determination. He began his career as an employee at K-Mart and is now the CEO of a multi-million-dollar company. He is married and has two children with his wife, Leyla Milani.

