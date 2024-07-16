DJ Envy's net worth (2024), age, height, wife, kids, how did he make his money?

DJ Envy is a renowned American disc jockey (DJ), actor, record producer, and radio personality. He is widely recognised as one of the hosts of The Breakfast Club alongside Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious. The DJ has also worked with big stars in the music world, such as 50 Cent, The Lox, and Jay Z. But what is DJ Envy's net worth?

DJ Envy at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards (L) and at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater in Atlanta, Georgia (R). Photo: Prince Williams, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

DJ Envy's real name is RaaShaun Casey. He started as DJ Shrimp in the early 1990s before becoming a famous Queens mixtape peddler. DJ Envy's net worth is a testament to his determination and hard work in the entertainment industry. In 2020, the American DJ was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame alongside his Breakfast Club co-hosts.

Profile summary

What is DJ Envy's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, ScottMax, and other similar sources, the radio personality is worth $7 million. He makes his money from his long radio and DJ careers. Envy's main radio shows are the Hip-Hop Nation, an afternoon show on Sirius XM Radio and The Breakfast Club at Power 105.

Where is DJ Envy's house?

DJ Envy's house is located in New Jersey, United States. On 22 January 2020, he bought the multi-million dollar house from American singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige for $5.5 million. Mary had bought the house at $12.3 million, and had to sell it due to financial constraints.

DJ Envy's age and background

The American disc jockey is 46 years old as of July 2024. He was born on 3 September 1977. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Envy was born in Queens, New York City, New York, United States. He is an American national of His mother is from Virginia, and his father is from Dominica.

RaaShaun Casey attended Hampton University. He graduated in 1999 with a degree in Business Management.

Career

RaaShaun is a DJ, radio personality, actor, and record producer. He started his DJ career in the mid-90s after bumping into DJ Clue. In the early 2000s, he became a renowned Queens mixtape peddler thanks to his freestyle and work with big names in hip-hop.

DJ Clue signed him to his record label, Desert Storm Records. Envy released his first album, The Desert Storm Mixtape: Blok Party, Vol. 1, in 2003.

His radio career started on the Hot 97 show Takin' it to the Streets, hosted by Angie Martinez. Martinex became pregnant, and the DJ filled in for her before hosting other shows like The People's Mix and The People's Choice Hit List. He works at The Breakfast Club and Hip-Hop Nation on Sirius XM Radio.

Shawn is also an actor. He has worked on films and TV shows like Cradle 2 the Grave, Entourage, First Wives Club and Australian Cats: A Eiger's Tale. He is also working on a reality TV show titled That's My Car (TV Movie).

Who is DJ Envy's wife?

DJ Envy has married his high school sweetheart, Gia Casey, for 23 years. They have known each other for 30 years and dated seven years before marrying in 2001.

Gia is an American podcaster, author, and social media personality. Gia and DJ Envy run a podcast titled The Casey Crew, which focuses on conversations about love, dating, and relationships. The couple have a book titled Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together.

DJ Envy's kids

The radio personality and his wife, Gia, have six children. In December 2021, DJ Envy's wife announced the birth of their sixth child, Peyton Blair Casey, on Instagram. She posted:

Peyton Blair Casey arrived on 28 November 2021 at 2:58 AM... She was born with three pushes at 7lbs, 3.5 oz, and 20 1/4 inches long.

DJ Envy's other kids are Logan, Jaxson, Madison, London, and Brooklynn Casey. Madison Casey is the eldest child. Madison graduated from the Schack Institute of Real Estate graduate in May 2024.

DJ Envy's height and weight

RaaShaun is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres and weighs approximately 171 pounds or 78 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is DJ Envy? He is a renowned DJ, radio personality, actor and record producer from the United States. Where is DJ Envy from? He hails from Queens, New York City, New York, United States. However, he currently lives in Tri-Boro, New Jersey, United States. Why is DJ Envy famous? He is renowned for hosting The Breakfast Club and Hip-Hop Nation. Who is DJ Envy's wife? He is married to Gia Casey. The two met in high school 30 years ago and married in 2001. How much is DJ Envy worth? The American radio personality is worth $7 million. How did DJ Envy make his money? He made his money from his long radio career and DJ career. He has also acted in various films and TV shows.

DJ Envy's net worth is a testament to her many years of passion and hard work in the Nollywood industry. The DJ and radio personality is widely known for co-hosting The Breakfast Club alongside Jess Hilarious and Charlamagne Tha God. He is married to Gia Casey, and they have six kids together.

