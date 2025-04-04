Victor Osimhen is the highest-paid player in the Turkish Süper Lig in 2025, earning €15.1 million annually

Galatasaray and Napoli share Osimhen’s massive weekly salary of €290,962.

Galatasaray are working behind the scenes to sign Osimhen permanently after his explosive season

Victor Osimhen has claimed the top spot as the highest-paid player in the Turkish Süper Lig for the 2024–2025 season.

Currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, Osimhen earns an eye-watering €15.1 million annually and remains one of the highest-paid footballers in Europe.

Victor Osimhen leads the list of the highest-paid footballers in Turkey.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward’s staggering salary eclipses that of seasoned stars Mauro Icardi and Ciro Immobile, who earn €10 million each per year, according to figures obtained from Capology.

After a golden stint at Napoli, where he netted 76 goals and led them to their first Serie A title in over three decades in the 2022/23 season, Osimhen’s future became uncertain following a public fallout with the Italian club.

In 2024, the Nigerian forward made a high-profile loan switch to Galatasaray—a move that made waves both on and off the pitch.

While Galatasaray covers €192,308 of his weekly wages, Napoli continues to pay the remaining €98,654, making Osimhen’s total weekly income a whopping €290,962.

Despite the heavy financial commitment, the Turkish giants have no regrets. With 28 goals in 33 appearances so far this season, according to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old has proved to be every bit worth the investment.

Top 10 highest-paid footballers in Turkey

The Süper Lig has become a magnet for high-profile international talents, and the 2024–25 salary rankings reflect the depth of star power.

Galatasaray’s Icardi and Besiktas' Immobile and Rafa Silva each earn €10 million annually, tying for second place.

Fenerbahce dominates the rest of the list with players like Milan Skriniar, Fred, Dusan Tadic, Edin Dzeko, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Diego Carlos rounding out the top ten.

Here’s the full Top 10 list:

Victor Osimhen – €15.1M (Galatasaray) Mauro Icardi – €10M (Galatasaray) Ciro Immobile – €10M (Besiktas) Rafa Silva – €10M (Besiktas) Milan Skriniar – €7.5M (Fenerbahce) Fred – €7M (Fenerbahce) Dusan Tadic – €7M (Fenerbahce) Edin Dzeko – €7M (Fenerbahce) Youssef En-Nesyri – €6.9M (Fenerbahce) Diego Carlos – €6.9M (Fenerbahce)

Galatasaray keen to make Osimhen stay

With Osimhen’s loan deal set to expire at the end of the season, Galatasaray are doing all they can to secure the Nigerian forward’s services permanently.

Victor Osimhen has scored 28 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

Source: Getty Images

Club insiders say efforts are underway to raise funds through sponsorships and player sales to make a permanent deal possible for the 26-year-old forward, who has impressed while on loan this season.

In order to sign Osimhen permanently, Galatasaray will have to contend with top European teams like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain for the forward, who is currently on loan from Napoli.

