A Nigerian lady has shared her bitter experience in the hands of her ex-husband whom she accused of cheating on her

In a video, she recounted how she ended up in the hospital after overhearing what her husband's side chick said to him over the phone about her

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has narrated her painful experience of abuse and infidelity at the hands of her ex-husband.

In a video, she recounted her ordeal while still married to her former partner and it sparked massive reactions on the TikTok app.

Lady recounts painful experience with ex-husband who cheated on her Photo credit: @miss.ijay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts experience with ex-husband

According to the story shared via her handle @miss.ijay on TikTok, her life took a turn for the worse after she overheard a conversation between her husband and his mistress.

The shocking revelation led to her hospitalisation and the premature birth of her child, who was not breathing for several minutes.

She alleged that her ex-husband subjected her to emotional and physical abuse throughout their marriage.

She also revealed that she struggled with postpartum depression after giving birth to her fourth child, just days after her brother's passing.

Despite the challenges she faced, the lady emerged strong and determined to move forward.

She expressed her defiance and refusal to be defined by her past experiences, stating that she is a survivor and a queen who is unapologetic about her journey.

Lady accuses ex-husband of infidelity and abuse Photo credit: @miss.ijay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"My life did not end when I got married at 19 and had my first child at 20. I went into shock 37 weeks pregnant after I heard what one of my husband's girlfriend told him over the phone about me. I was rushed to the hospital and labour had to be induced because my baby had already engaged due to the shock.

"My child was born and she wasn't breathing. For a whole five minutes and the hospital struggled to bring her back to life. The man I married constantly emotionally and physically abused me. Sometimes I passed out.

"I almost fell into postpartum depression after I had my 4th child 5 days after my only brother passed away. And now that I walked out of that marriage, you want me to end my life because of what you think about me? I'm a survivor, a queen and not ashamed to wear my crown.

"I made a terrible mistake by marrying a wrong person, and walking out of that marriage was the best way to correct my mistake!! Whatever you say or think about me doesn’t COUNT!! You can’t even survive wearing those shoes I just took off."

Reactions as lady shares experience with former husband

TikTok users shared their opinions and encouraged her in the comments section.

@cyntex designers said:

"Story of my life, same age, same number of kids, same everything but i can't leave because of my kids. He said am not going with them."

@the God that sees me wrote:

"Taaah, leave the kids for him and find ur way, just keep praying for them, remember if u die tomorrow, those kids will still survive without u."

@marthamuyenga4 said:

"I stopped at the part you said your life didn’t end when you had your 4th child."

@grandedame said:

"You see this early marriage, it's a pure scam to me. I had similar experience with yours and same age too. The only difference is, I had no child but spent 7 years of physical abuse and abandonment."

@FOC_J_Adams said:

"I tell these young girls, any older man who did not see his age group to marry and is coming for you, just know that you're in for what u can't even believe."

@Andrex added:

"Girlll I'm soo happy you took the bold step to leave. Your mental health beats whatever. I pray all those going through the same can see and understand that they can and will survive once they leave."

Watch the video here:

Lady pays back husband who cheated on her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman in the diaspora narrated how she cheated back on her husband after she caught him in bed with a woman.

In a video, she shared what her husband told her when she caught him cheating and how his family advised her not to leave the marriage over infidelity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng