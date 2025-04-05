European clubs are gearing up for the summer window of 2024 at the end of the current season

Most top European clubs are in need of a potent striker, thus making number 9s in hot demand

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen leads the list of strikers that will be sought after this summer

European football clubs have already begun preparations for the summer transfer window of 2025, with the season wrapping up in less than two months.

The window promises to be interesting with the striker market, particularly the one to look forward to with most top clubs in need of a potent striker ahead of next season.

Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer when his Galatasaray loan ends. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United, amongst others, will be in the market for a striker as they seek to upgrade on their current options to boost their chances of competing next season.

Legit.ng looks at six strikers who will be in hot demand, including Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.

Most sought-after strikers

1. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen was the hottest striker last summer but failed to secure a permanent move away from Napoli, and he instead joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan. His performances for Galatasaray have retained the interest of top European clubs, including Premier League and Italian Serie A clubs. The Athletic noted that Napoli are keen to move him on swiftly this summer.

2. Alexander Isak

Isak has been in tremendous form since joining Newcastle United from Real Sociedad. He has netted 20 goals in consecutive Premier League seasons. Clubs in England and Spain are interested, but Newcastle’s valuation of over £100 million will put clubs away.

3. Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres is the best striker outside of the European top 5 leagues in the last two years. He is one of the most sought-after, with Osimhen probably ahead of him in that regard. Sporting Lisbon are reportedly ready to accept an offer in the region of £50mil.

4. Benjamin Sesko

Sesko has been attracting interest from top European clubs since last season but opted to renew his RB Leipzig contract, despite being available for £55mil. He could be on the move yet again with Arsenal, one of the clubs interested in the Slovenian.

5. Liam Delap

Delap has proven himself as a key player despite Ipswich Town struggling to settle in the Premier League this season under former Manchester United assistant Kieran McKenna. He has 12 league goals this season and has interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Bayern Leverkusen, according to Give Me Sport.

Liam Delap has scored 12 league goals for relegation-threatened Ipswich Town this season. Photo by Bradley Collyer.

Source: Getty Images

6. Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike left Paris Saint-Germain to join Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer and immediately struck an understanding with Omar Marmoush before the Egyptian was sold to Manchester City. Frankfurt will demand around €80mil amid interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Chelsea rethink interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea have second thoughts about their transfer interest in Victor Osimhen as they seek to upgrade their attack in the summer window.

The Super Eagles star's salary demands and Chelsea's strict wage structure do not align, hence leaving the club to consider cheap alternatives, including Liam Delap.

