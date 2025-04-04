Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger have escaped suspension as UEFA will allow both players to play against Arsenal

The Real Madrid duo was under investigation by UEFA following controversial gestures against city rivals Atletico Madrid

Arsenal will host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday

Real Madrid has received a massive boost ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal clash with Arsenal, as star players Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger have escaped suspension.

The Los Blancos duo was under investigation by UEFA following controversial gestures made during their victory over Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Four Real Madrid players including Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger have been cleared to face Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Although there were fears that the players could face suspension, UEFA has instead opted to impose fines while placing them on a one-year probationary period, Sky Sports reports.

This means both Mbappe and Ruduger will be available for the crucial Champions League quarterfinal showdown against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next Tuesday.

Why UEFA issued fines instead of suspensions

After a thorough review of the incident, UEFA ruled that Mbappe and Rudiger’s actions violated the basic rules of decent conduct.

Real Madrid are bidding to win the UEFA Champions League for a record-extending 16th time. Photo by Victor Carretero

Source: Getty Images

However, instead of immediate suspensions, the European football governing body decided to hand fines and a suspended one-match ban to both Real Madrid players, BBC reports.

UEFA’s statement outlined the disciplinary measures:

Antonio Rudiger was fined €40,000 and given a one-match suspension, which will only be enforced if he commits another offense within a year.

Kylian Mbappe received a €30,000 fine and a similar probationary one-match ban.

Dani Ceballos was also fined €20,000 for his role in the incident.

The decision ensures that Real Madrid will have two of their most influential players available for the crucial Arsenal tie.

Real Madrid fans breathe a sigh of relief

The potential absence of Mbappe and Rudiger would have been a massive blow to Real Madrid’s Champions League hopes.

Mbappe, who has been in red-hot form, is one of the team’s primary goal threats, while Rudiger provides solidity at the back.

Madrid supporters were concerned about how UEFA would rule on the matter, but the governing body’s decision to impose fines rather than suspensions has come as a relief.

This ruling allows coach Carlo Ancelotti to field his strongest lineup against Arsenal in what promises to be a thrilling quarterfinal encounter in North London.

Real Madrid focus shifts to Arsenal showdown

With the disciplinary issue settled, Real Madrid will now shift their full focus to their upcoming battle against Arsenal.

The Spanish giants are determined to reclaim the Champions League title, and having their key players available significantly strengthens their chances.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will be looking to capitalise on their strong European campaign and make history by reaching the final.

Ancelotti rates Real Madrid’s chances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 encounter, and Carlo Ancelotti has rated their chances of progressing.

Madrid were drawn against city rivals Atletico Madrid after beating Manchester City in the knockout playoffs, with their opponent finishing in the automatic spot.

