As many mourn Alexx Ekubo, videos of his heartwarming moments with friends and colleagues have been making waves online

One of the videos captured the Nollywood actor with Pastor Jerry Eze of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD)

The highlight was the moment the popular cleric showered prayers on the late actor, stirring reactions from fans

The Nigerian movie industry has continued to mourn the sudden passing of Nollywood actor and filmmaker Alexx Ekubo at the age of 40.

Recall that the unfortunate news of Alexx's death emerged on social media on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, sparking reactions online.

Video captures moment Alexx Ekubo exchanges pleasantries with Pastor Jerry Eze. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Following the announcement, Nigerian netizens flooded the late actor's official Instagram page as they reacted to a series of videos he shared before his death.

One of the videos that caught attention was Alexx's encounter with Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International.

In 2023, the Nollywood actor was one of the few guests who attended the cleric's birthday party in Abuja.

Reactions trail old clip of Alexx Ekubo with Pastor Jerry Eze. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The highlight was a video that captured Alexx on his knees as Pastor Jerry rained prayers on him.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Funke Akindele expressed deep sorrow over the death of her colleague, Alexx Ekubo, who died after battling liver cancer.

The Box Office Queen shared her grief in several posts on Instagram, recalling how she kept reaching out to Alexx Ekubo, sending voice notes even when he insisted he was fine.

Funke Akindele explained that she had hoped to see him again, but he withdrew and kept his struggles private.

The video of Alexx Ekubo with Pastor Jerry Eze is below:

Alexx Ekubo: Pastor Jerry Eze's encounter trends

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

amarawcd commented:

"Who are we to question God but it one hurts deeply."

madegreatbygrace commented:

"Alexxxxx your pictures are everywhere please tell us it’s not true."

ballsymensshoes commented:

"There's no way pastor Jerry will lay hands on him and he will now die, na cheap rumor, Alex is fine and well he is not gone, die go where, as how na, some said it's cancer shey Ogun wan kee cancer ni, person wey God hand dey upon 9 cancer wan kill, that cancer is mad. Alex is alive."

pwettybernicee reacted:

"This song is tearing me apart Alex just reminded me of my late sis, a woman who would always ask if you’ve informed God first before coming to her. A woman who was my god on earth, a lot of widows depended on her. A mother and father to we her siblings. Sometimes i wonder if there’s God This kind of pain n last forever… RIP Champ."

Old prophecy resurfaces after Alexx Ekubo's death

Legit.ng previously reported that an old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo resurfaced online following his death, stirring strong reactions across social media.

The video, originally shared by Prophetess Bright The Seer on 27 May 2025, showed her warning Alexx and two close friends to intensify prayers against something tragic happening within two years.

The prophecy re-emerged on social media after the Nollywood actor's passing.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng