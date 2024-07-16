What is George Strait's net worth in 2024? Why is he so rich?

George Strait should be a familiar face and name if you are a country music lover. He is an American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer. The singer is nicknamed the 'King of Country Music,' and some of his biggest hits include Check Yes or No, I Cross My Heart, Baby Your Baby, and Unwound. What is George Strait’s net worth?

George Strait’s music career began in 1971 but had to wait a decade until his breakthrough in 1981. He is regarded as one of the best country music singers and songwriters, having released several hits and sold millions of records across the globe. George Strait’s net worth puts him among the wealthiest country music singers.

Profile summary

Full name George Harvey Strait Sr. Nickname King of Country Music Date of birth 18 May 1952 Age 72 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Poteet, Texas, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Doris Couser Strait Father John Byron Strait Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Norma Voss Strait Children 2 School Pearsall High School College Texas State University Profession Country singer, songwriter, actor, music producer, rancher Net worth $300 million Instagram @georgestrait X (Twitter) @GeorgeStrait Facebook

George Strait's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Men’s Journal, the veteran country music singer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $300 million.

Why is George Strait so rich? According to LMT Online, he is among the top five richest country music singers. His music career has been his main source of income, but he also earned money from music, acting, and ranching.

George Strait’s house

For a long time, the 'King of Country Music' lived in a custom-built mansion on 12.2 acres of land in San Antonio, Texas. The 7,925-square-foot luxury property’s key features include three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an infinity pool and spa, a sports court, and a workout room.

The country music icon listed the property in 2018 for $10 million and dropped the price to $8.9 million in 2019. He further reduced the price to $7.5 million in January 2021 before it was reportedly sold for $6.9 million in October 2021.

Where does George Strait live now?

The singer resides in Texas, US, where he reportedly owns multiple properties, including ranches. He spends his time at the Strait family ranch in Pearsall, where he was brought up and a ranch in Cotulla, Texas.

George Strait’s cars

Over the years, the singer has owned a few classic and luxury car brands. Some of the iconic cars George Strait has owned include:

Bentley Continental GTC

Garia Luxury Golf Car

Early 2000s Chevy Silverado 1500 Single Cap LT

2015 Chevy Silvarado 1500

2017 Ford F150

1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz

In addition to the car collection, the singer owns an expensive private jet. His Gulfstream G450 business jet is housed at the Landmark Aviation facility in San Antonio.

George Strait’s background and education

George Harvey Strait Sr. is one of the three children from Doris Couser and John Byron Strait’s marriage. His father, John Byron, was a junior high school mathematics teacher and rancher.

The singer’s parents divorced when he was young, and his father raised him alongside his brother. His sister is Pency Edel, and his older brother, Buddy Strait, passed away in April 2009. George’s father and mother passed away in 2013 and 2010, respectively.

As for his education, he attended Pearsall High School, where he developed an interest in singing. He later pursued an undergraduate degree in agriculture at Southwest Texas State University.

How old is George Strait?

The country music singer is 72 years old as of 2024. George Strait’s birthday is 18 May 1952, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

George Strait’s career

George Strait is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. His music career started in high school, performing with different bands. When he joined college, he became part of the band Stoney Ridge, which he later renamed Ace in the Hole Band after he became its leader.

After several years with the band with a breakthrough, he considered quitting music, but his wife convinced him to push on for another year. George was signed with MCA Records in 1981 and released his first single, which ranked high on the country music charts.

George Strait has won the hearts of many country music lovers with his hits, earning the name king of country music. He has released over 20 studio albums, sold over 68 million records in the US, and won multiple coveted music awards, including a Grammy Award. The singer’s certifications from the RIAA include 13 multi-platinum, 33 platinum, and 38 gold albums.

George Strait has also served in the US military. He joined the army in 1971 as an infantryman and was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. Strait was part of the army-sponsored music band Rambling Country and played in the off-base band Santee. He became a corporal and quit the service in 1975.

Is George Strait still married?

The I Cross My Heart singer is married to his wife, Norma Voss Strait. Their relationship began in high school, after which they eloped, and they married on 4 December 1971 in Mexico. George Strait’s wife is mostly out of the spotlight, but in 2019, she appeared in her husband’s music video of the song Codigo. Norma has been supportive of her husband’s career, and during an interview with People, the singer said this about his wife:

Norma and I are so blessed that we found each other 41 years ago and were able to do all of this together, experience this life together, to support each other through everything, good times and bad.

George Strait’s children

George and Norma Strait have been married for over five decades and have had two children. Their first child, Jenifer Lyn Strait, was born on 6 October 1972. Jenifer’s life was short-lived as she passed away on 25 June 1986, aged 13, in a car crash. In 1987, her father established the nonprofit Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation in her memory to support children’s charities in San Antonio.

The couple’s second child, George Strait Jr., was born on 14 May 1981. He began competing in rodeo at university before becoming a roper with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He reportedly quit after a severe injury to his finger.

George Strait’s son is also into music, just like his father. He has been featured in a few of his father’s songs and co-written some songs with his dad. He is married to Tamara Strait, a realtor, and they have two children, George "Harvey" Strait III and Jilliann Louise Strait.

How tall is George Strait?

The country music singer is about 5 feet 10 inches, or 178 centimetres, tall and weighs 170 pounds or 77 kilograms.

FAQs

What is George Strait’s age? Strait is 72 years old as of 2024. He was born on 18 May 1952. Where is George Strait from? His hometown is Poteet, Texas, United States. When did George Strait come out? He first gained prominence in 1981 when he released the single Unwound, which was number 6 on the Billboard charts. Why is George Strait so famous? He is known as a country music singer and songwriter. He has released several albums with numerous chart-topping hits. What happened to George Straits' daughter? He died in a car crash in 1986, aged 13. Who is George Strait’s spouse? The singer is married to his high school sweetheart, Norma Voss Strait. They tied the knot in 1971. Does George Strait have a son? His son is George Strait Jr., born in 1981.

George Strait’s net worth reflects years of dedication to his music career. He has been a singer for over four decades and has acquired significant wealth and fame. As for his personal life, he is married to his wife Norma, and they have two children. He resides in Texas, United States.

