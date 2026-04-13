A group of local claimants came forward to challenge the ownership of the land housing Obi Cubana’s massive estate

The claimants accused the businessman of dealing with "land grabbers" who allegedly sold the property at a giveaway price

The frustrated locals lamented that they were offered money only after the businessman had already moved to occupy the property

Popular businessman Obi Cubana is facing fresh controversy following claims by a group of individuals who alleged ownership of the land used for his ambitious Cubana Millennium City project in Asaba, Delta State.

The development came after the nightlife mogul celebrated his 51st birthday with the unveiling of the Signature Home — a luxury model within the sprawling estate designed as a “city within a city.”

However, just as excitement around the project gained momentum, a viral video surfaced online showing individuals claiming the land belonged to them and alleging that the property was sold through questionable transactions.

The locals challenge the ownership of the land housing Obi Cubana’s massive estate. Photos: Obi Cubana.

Source: Instagram

In the circulating video, one of the individuals accused unnamed middlemen of selling the land to the businessman without proper consultation or adequate compensation.

According to the claimant, they were not fully informed about the extent of the land being acquired, despite being offered money.

“Obi Cubana came to occupy our land, but he didn’t tell us the quantity of land he wanted to buy; he wanted to offer us money. The land belongs to us. They went and pay small amount of money to land grabbers. How can you sell land that you don’t have title to and sell the land to Cubana at a cheap rate?” the source said.

The group further alleged that the individuals who facilitated the transaction lacked proper title documentation and sold the property at a significantly low rate.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail video against Obi Cubana

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@oluseyelawrence stated:

"And this is what kills investment. Nigeria is really a tough place to do business. My company has been managing over 6 communities in Delta state for years. The numbers keeps increasing a community came once all the way from Edo. All manner of compensations and threats."

@freshnessofuk wrote:

"Buying land in Nigeria without a clear Title is just expensive gambling. Even a billionaire can't bypass proper Due Diligence."

@J_S_Park wrote:

"I don’t believe this, you sold him the land, don’t know the value until he has it, now you’re pained and wants more money. My guess tho. But let’s hear the other side of the story"

@naijatuale_ng noted:

"All these just to still take the little money and we no go hear anything again. I wish the rich fit dey get punishment tru tru"

The locals accuse Obi Cubana of dealing with "land grabbers" who allegedly sold the property at a giveaway price. Photo: Obi Cubana.

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana opens up on retirement plan

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana shared his plans to retire from active business life at 60.

The 50-year-old said he looks forward to a stage in his life where he can finally slow down, travel the world, and enjoy life with his wife.

In a recent interview, the Cubana Group founder shared that his retirement plan is not just about resting, but also about celebrating life after years of hard work.

Source: Legit.ng