A Nigerian man has revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that someone he does not know mistakenly sent N4.8 million to his OPay account

He shared screenshots of the credit transaction and explained why he has yet to refund the money, despite receiving a call from the supposed sender

Mixed reactions have trailed the man's story, as some people advised him to visit the nearest police station and report the transaction, while others offered diverse suggestions

A man who was mistakenly credited N4.8 million by a stranger has raised an alarm after the matter took a puzzling turn.

In a tweet on X on April 14, the man showcased the transaction receipt, which showed the money entered his OPay account from a GTBank user named Noah Kechi Okafor.

A man says someone he does not know sent him N4.8 million by mistake. Photo Credit: @biggestposh

Source: Twitter

Mistake transfer takes puzzling turn

Five minutes after the erroneous transaction, the X user, @biggestposh, narrated how he received a call from a private number. His tweet partly read:

"I woke up around 6 am to an OPay alert of ₦4,800,000 received.

"From someone I don’t know.

"5 minutes later… a private number called me.

"Omo, I think I’m in trouble."

The caller on the private line identified himself as the person who made the erroneous transfer and urged the X user to make a refund.

When the X user told him to send an account so he could return the money, he provided account details quite different from the one the erroneous transaction came from, and this raised concerns.

"The man said he mistakenly sent the money to me. I told him to send the account so I can refund. He did… but the name didn’t match the original sender of Noah Kechi OKafor. That’s when I got uncomfortable..." the X user wrote in the comment section of his tweet.

He continued:

"Now he’s calling me repeatedly with a private number, pressuring me. I told him to send the original account that sent the money… Since then, silence on that. I haven’t touched the money. What should I do? I really need help before it get out of hand."

Speaking further on the matter, he said his lawyer friend advised him not to return the money to the new account details the private line caller provided.

"For those suggesting transfer back option, my lawyer friend asked me not to do that and moreover, I tried it and it only work for Opay to Opay."

A Nigerian man narrates how he was mistakenly sent N4.8 million. Photo Credit: @biggestposh

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

N4.8m transfer: Man's situation triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

@LiCsonn said:

"Hold the money for 3 days and if the real owner doesn't come forward, then you report to your bank."

@thatforexguy3 said:

"Find a way to trace the account and return it. You're going to be favoured more."

@olawale_richy said:

"I don't understand why someone claims that he is the one that sent you money, to send the account that contains the same it becomes a problem. Don't mind Him he he can't provide the account with that name. He should go and cry."

@sunky004 said:

"Station ya, go report yourself but go along with a lawyer. Another option is going to your bank to report and tell them to refund back to the same sender. All proof should be kept safely cause your life depends on it."

@youngvallen123 said:

"Dem don use your account collect ransom from the sender. If the caller no send you the original account that sent the money don’t send back, he will call back creating an opay or any Microfinance acc with that same name, don’t send,Gtbank or nothing. Don’t get yourself in trouble."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who mistakenly sent N500k to a lady's account had shared her unexpected reaction when he sought a refund.

How man refunded N2.2m he received erroneously

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had narrated how he refunded the N2.2 million that was mistakenly sent to his OPay account and refused to accept an appreciation token of N50k.

He shared screenshots of the transaction receipt of the N2,260,000 after it entered his account, and the receipt after he returned the money to the sender.

In a lengthy Facebook post on April 4, the man recounted his conversation with the owner of the money, who panicked when he called him on the phone about the erroneous transfer.

Source: Legit.ng