Galatasaray's coach has reportedly sent a message to Victor Osimhen as the striker steps up his return from injury

Osimhen got injured during the 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the final match before the March international break

Galatasaray has dropped points twice in the league in his absence against Trabzonspor and Kocaelispor

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has reportedly sent a message to Victor Osimhen as the striker inches closer to returning to action after his injury layoff.

Osimhen left the pitch at halftime during Galatasaray’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match at Anfield.

Victor Osimhen watched his teammates draw against Kocaelispor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

The striker suffered a fractured arm after clashing with Ibrahima Konate, and even though he tried to carry on with the injured arm, he left the pitch at halftime.

He underwent a successful surgery days later in Istanbul under the supervision of Galatasaray's club doctor, Dr Yener Ince and his return was estimated at five to six weeks.

Galatasaray has played three matches in his absence, and the results have not been favourable, winning only one against Goztepe in the rearranged match.

The Turkish champions lost to Trabzonspor in a high-profile match after the international break. His compatriots Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu scored for Trabzonspor.

The most disappointing result so far came when the Lions played a 1-1 draw with Kocaelispor at Rams Park, which sparked reactions from the fans.

The results have raised questions about Galatasaray’s performance in the striker’s absence, with Okan Buruk admitting they are struggling without him.

“The absence of Victor Osimhen, and the fact that players like Yunus Akgün, Gabriel Sara, and Lang weren't fully fit, affected our attacking power,” he told GS TV after the draw against Kocaelispor.

Buruk sends message to Osimhen

According to Turkiye Today, Buruk has reportedly urged Victor Osimhen to return to action and help the team during a difficult time despite not being fully fit.

This comes as the head coach faces pressure before the Genclerbirligi clash after his team’s performance and a disappointing draw against Kocaelispor.

“I know you are not fully fit, but we need you. Do not leave us alone in these critical weeks,” he reportedly said.

Okan Buruk sent a message to Victor Osimhen ahead of his injury return. Photo by Seskim Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Multiple reports in the Turkish media suggest that the Super Eagles forward will be named in the squad to face Genclerbirligi, most likely on the bench in preparation to face Fenerbahce.

Osimhen’s return date was initially put at the Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahce, but his quick recovery and team result could bring it slightly ahead of schedule.

The former Lille striker has been central to Galatasaray's plans since joining the club on an initial loan spell in 2024 before making it permanent a year later.

Galatasaray's update on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray issued an update on Osimhen after the striker returned to team training for the first time since his injury.

The club confirmed that even though his recovery is ahead of schedule, he will not return to action until the appropriate time, which is the end of April.

Source: Legit.ng