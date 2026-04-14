On April 13, 2026, Cute Abiola shared a snippet of his wife’s C-section surgery during the birth of their second child

A cross-section of internet users expressed deep displeasure, accusing the skitmaker of " using his wife’s medical vulnerability for content

Unfazed by the heavy criticism, the comedian took to Instagram to drop a powerful message about the strength of women

Nigerian skitmaker Cute Abiola has addressed the criticism that followed his decision to share a video capturing his wife’s delivery via C-section.

The comedian, whose real name is Abdul Gafar Abiola, had earlier posted a snippet showing the emotional moment his wife welcomed their second child on April 13, 2026.

The video, which documented part of the surgical delivery, quickly gained attention online.

Cute Abiola shares a snippet of his wife’s C-section surgery during the birth of their second child. Photos: Cutea Abiola.

Source: Instagram

In the post, Cute Abiola revealed that his wife had undergone three surgeries within four years, adding that he feared losing her and worried about raising the children alone.

Shortly after announcing the successful delivery, the skitmaker shared a YouTube link on Instagram containing a longer video of the procedure, a move that divided opinions among social media users.

While some fans congratulated the couple, others expressed discomfort with the decision to record and share such a private moment publicly.

Critics argued that childbirth, especially a surgical delivery, should remain private.

Some users also questioned whether the video turned a sensitive family moment into online content.

Despite the criticism, supporters defended the skitmaker, noting that the video highlighted the sacrifices women make during childbirth.

Reacting to the backlash, the comic actor appeared calm and reflective.

Instead of addressing critics directly, he shared a message praising women and acknowledging the strength he witnessed during the delivery.

He stated:

“And one more thing… After everything I witnessed, after the strength, patience, and courage I saw… Never ask any woman what she brings to the table. Some women don’t just bring something to the table…They ARE the TABLE Thank you for the love. Link on my bio,” he wrote.

Reactions trail CuteAbiola's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@_bigpresh_ noted

"E reach some stage I can’t watch it anymore because the way I was crying seriously like a baby ehn….. God bless you and your family"

@classietabbiebeautyempire shared:

"If you watched the part , she came back with Amir when they went for a walk and you didn’t get emotional…… Omo I am happy for the Abiola family in general"

@iiifffeee_ noted:

"I watched from A-Z. As a mother who has gone through that journey b4, I related to the situation and got so emotional. Alhamdulillah for everything"

Cute Abiola Hits Back at Critics Following Backlash Over Wife’s Childbirth Video

Source: Instagram

Cute Abiola checks blood pressure during match

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker was active during AFCON football tournaments in 2025.

Cute Abiola wore Nigeria's jersey and a blood pressure machine attached to his arm to check his status. He prated that the county would win the match as he shared his expectation.

Source: Legit.ng