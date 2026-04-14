American astronaut Victor Jerome Glover, a member of the Artemis II crew, has continued to make headlines after his return to Earth.

Legit.ng has explained in detail the occupations of his father and mother, as well as his grandfather, and also his education

The number of children American astronaut Victor Jerome Glover currently has and the name of his church have also been identified

American astronaut and member of Artemis II Victor Jerome Glover has continued to make news headlines since his return from the mission around the Moon alongside three other crew members, namely Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, and Reid Wiseman.

In April 2026, astronaut Victor Glover became the first ever Black man to live on the International Space Station, the first Black man to travel around the Moon, and also one of the first four people in the world to travel the greatest or highest distance from the Earth.

5 things to know about Victor Glover after Artemis 2 mission. Photo Source: Twitter/AstroVicGlover/NASA, Instagram/ahistoryofdogs

Source: Twitter

5 facts about astronaut Victor Jerome Glover

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled facts and a list of 5 things to know about Victor Glover, the only Black man on NASA’s crew.

1. Victor Glover's father is a police officer

According to information available to the public, Victor Glover, full name Victor Jerome Glover, was born in Pomona, California, on April 30, 1976.

He was born to Cynthia Maxwell, his mother, whose occupation was a bookkeeper, and his father, Jerome Glover, who was a police officer. His parents are both Black Americans.

Similar to his father, Victor Glover's grandfather served in the military under the Air Force.

Aside from facts about the occupation of his parents and the mention of his grandparents, Victor Glover is a graduate with multiple master’s degrees to his name.

2. Artemis 2 astronaut has 3 master's degrees

Years after he started his education, he graduated from Ontario High School in the year 1994. During his time there, he played in the football team known as the Jaguars and received the school's Athlete of the Year award in 1994.

In 1999, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University.

Within three years, from 2007 to 2010, Victor Jerome Glover bagged three master’s degrees from three different schools:

United States Air Force University – Master of Science in Flight Test Engineering

Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey – Master of Science in Systems Engineering

Air University in Montgomery – Master of Military Operational Art and Science

5 important things to know about Victor Glover, NASA astronaut. Photo Source: Twitter/AstroVicGlover

Source: Twitter

3. Astronaut Victor Glover's call sign is 'Ike'

Years before he bagged his master's degree, he was commissioned into the United States military and served in the Navy, where he underwent different training and earned his naval wings.

He was commissioned in 1999, earned his naval wings in 2001, assigned to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia in 2003, and served in several stations thereafter.

Before he became an astronaut in 2013, he was a personal staff member of Senator John McCain.

He recorded many achievements during his career, which made one of his first commanding officers give him a unique name, “Ike”, which later became his call sign.

According to information provided by Wikipedia, the call sign given to astronaut Victor Glover, “Ike”, is said to mean: “I know everything”.

4. Victor Glover joined NASA in 2013

As a result of his education and personal achievements, Victor Glover was introduced in June 2013 as a member of NASA’s astronaut corps and completed his training two years later, in 2015.

In 2018, he joined NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and later served as a station systems flight engineer for several months.

Years later, he became the first Black man to live aboard the International Space Station.

5 things to know about Astronaut Victor Glover, Artemis 2 crew member. Photo Source: Twitter/AstroVicGlover

Source: Twitter

5. Artemis 2 astronaut has 4 daughters

At the time of writing this report, information available on Wikipedia explains that Victor Glover is married to Dionna Odom Glover, and they have four beautiful daughters together.

He is a Christian who attends the Churches of Christ congregation in Friendswood, together with his wife and their beautiful kids.

Artemis 2 crew member describes Earth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Artemis II astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, and Reid Wiseman talked about their space journey after coming back from a 10-day trip around the Moon.

Christina Koch said Earth looked like a small “lifeboat” in space. The other astronauts also shared how happy and emotional they felt after the mission and said they will always remember the experience.

Source: Legit.ng