What is Clive Davis' net worth in 2024, and what is he doing now?

Clive Davis is an American record producer and music executive. He is the face behind several big-name artists in the US music industry, including Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, and Kenny G. Davis is also a lawyer, businessman, and philanthropist. What is Clive Davis’ net worth?

Clive Davis at the Billboard Power 100 event at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California (L). Davis visits SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach (R). Photo: Mike Tran, Jason Koerner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Clive Davis started his career as a lawyer but soon found his way into the entertainment industry. He has worked with several entertainment companies and formed record labels such as J Records and Aristo Records. Having been in the industry for over seven decades, Clive Davis’ net worth has grown tremendously.

Full name Clive Jay Davis Gender Male Date of birth 4 April 1932 Age 92 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Florence Davis Father Herman Davis Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 4 School Erasmus Hall High School College New York University, Harvard Law School Profession Record producer, music executive, lawyer, businessman Net worth $850 million Instagram @clivejdavis Facebook

Clive Davis' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scott Maxx, and Music In Minnesota, the record executive’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $850 million. Clive has flourished in his career in the music industry for decades and is believed to have made a lot of money. He has headed several major record labels in the US, including Columbia Records, Arista Records, and J Records. He also made money as a lawyer before joining the music industry.

Clive Davis owns several properties in the United States, including five units in a building in Manhattan. He listed one of the units at $7.8 million in 2017 before lowering the price to $6.249 million in 2019. He also owns a luxury 17-acre property in Pound Bridge, where he regularly entertains guests. The property features a 30-seat theatre, which can accommodate 70 additional guests.

The music executive also reportedly owns an expensive collection of art pieces alleged to be approximately $100 million. Some of the collection's notable pieces are done by artists such as Picasso, Damien Hirst, Dale Chihuly, Adolph Gottlieb, and Andy Warhol.

Clive Davis' background

Five facts about Clive Davis. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Clive was born in Brooklyn, New York, United States, to Florence and Herman Davis. His father, Herman, was an electrician and salesman, and he was raised alongside his older sister. His parents died in a span of two years when Clive was a teenager, and he lived with his married sister in Bayside, Queens.

Clive attended Erasmus Hall High School and later joined New York University, where he graduated with a degree in political science in 1953. With a full scholarship, he joined Havard Law School and completed his studies in law in 1956.

What is Clive Davis’ age?

As of 2024, the music executive is 92 years old. He was born on 4 April 1932, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Clive Davis' do for a living?

Clive Davis began his career as a lawyer at a New York law firm before becoming an assistant counsel at Columbia Records. After climbing ranks at Columbia Records, he was appointed to head the newly formed CBS Records. In 1973, he was fired from CBS Records after allegedly using the company’s resources for personal endeavours.

He became a consultant for Bell Records and founded Arista Records in 1974. He discovered and signed several American artists to the record label. Alongside Tim DuBois, he founded Arista Nashville in 1989, which signed artists such as Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Pam Tillis, and Brad Paisley.

Clive was also the face behind LaFace Records, Bad Boy Records, and Clive Davis Entertainment. He later formed J Records, which was bought by BMG and renamed RCA Music Group.

Who is Clive Davis’ wife?

The renowned record producer does not have a wife at the moment. He has not disclosed his current relationship status and is seemingly not dating anyone. However, he has been married twice before.

Clive Davis married his first wife, Helen Cohen, in 1956. After nearly a decade together, they parted ways in 1965. He exchanged marriage vows with Janet Adelberg in 1965, and they were together for approximately two decades before they divorced in 1985.

Clive Davis' children

Clive Davis is a father of four children. He had his first two children with his first wife, Helen Cohen, and welcomed the subsequent two children with his second wife, Janet Adelberg.

He became a first-time father in 1960 when he welcomed his first child, Fred, a media investment banker. Later, in 1962, he welcomed his first daughter, Lauren, an entertainment attorney and art professor at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. His children with Janet Adelberg are Mitchell, born in 1970, and Doug, a music industry executive, entertainment lawyer, and producer, born in 1974.

What happened to Clive Davis and Whitney Houston?

Clive Davis speaks on stage at the 2023 Platinum Party For The Playhouse in Bedford, New York. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Source: Getty Images

Record producer Clive Davis had a long-term work relationship with the late American singer and actress Whitney Houston. For Whitney, Clive Davis was a mentor who discovered her talent when she was 19. The two worked for decades in the entertainment industry, bringing her into the limelight and leading to numerous hits and significant achievements.

Their relationship extended beyond music, as he supported her when she battled substance addiction and lost her fortune. According to the South China Morning Post, she turned to him to lend her US$1.5 million to fund her rehab.

In an interview with CNN, Davis recalled his last moments with the late singer, revealing that they planned on new music before she died. In a 2015 interview with People, the former A&R executive said:

I miss her. I miss her personally, and I miss her as a staggering performer. If you ever saw her live, it was so overpowering. Never has a voice so effortlessly or emotionally been able to bring the songs home. She received standing ovations time and time again.

FAQs

Is Clive Davis still alive? He is alive. Despite being in his early 90s, he still plays a vital role in the US entertainment industry. How old is Clive Davis? The music executive was born on 4 April 1932 and is 92 as of 2024. Where is Clive Davis from? He hails from Brooklyn, New York, United States. Are Clive Davis and Marvin Davis related? Although record producer Clive and industrialist Marvin have similar surnames, they are not related in any way. Who first signed Whitney Houston? Clive Davis signed Whitney Houston when she was 19 at Arista Records. How rich is Clive Davis? His net worth is alleged to be about $850 million. He primarily derives his income from the music industry. Was Clive Davis ever married? He married Helen Cohen (1956 to 1965) and Janet Adelberg (1965 to 1985). How many kids does Clive Davis have? He has four children: Fred, Lauren, Mitchell, and Doug. Who did Clive Davis discover? He discovered and signed several artists, including Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Patti Smith, Westlife, Al Jourgensen, The Outlaws, Eric Carmen, and Alicia Keys. What is Clive Davis doing now? Since 2008, he has been the chief creative officer for Sony BMG and, later, Sony Music Entertainment. Who was Clive Davis' most successful artist? The music executive has discovered and nurtured many musical talents. However, his biggest artist was Whitney Houston.

Clive Davis' net worth reflects his music executive and businessman success. He has discovered and nurtured several artists who have become prominent entertainers today. He also has multiple investments, especially in real estate, where he owns multi-million-dollar properties. The father of four, who resides in Manhattan, New York, has been married twice and is seemingly not in a relationship.

