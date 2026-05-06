"Congratulations Stranger": Lady Documents Relocation Abroad, Many Flood Her Video With Prayers
- A Nigerian lady who moved from Nigeria to Canada has decided to document her entire relocation journey
- She shared a video on social media showing her flight experience, including her passport and boarding pass
- Social media users who watched the viral clip took turns to congratulate her in the comment section
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A Nigerian lady has shared the exciting journey of her relocation from Nigeria to Canada.
The young lady, identified as Olaniyan Rhodi, posted a video on TikTok documenting her transition to North America.
Nigerian lady relocates to Canada
Rhodi, who uses the handle @_itspelz on TikTok, shared that she travelled on April 27, 2026. In the viral video, she was seen preparing for her flight early in the morning before heading to the airport.
The footage showed her displaying her international passport and Air Peace boarding pass. She also documented her experience inside the airplane, showing the meals she was served while in the air.
Reactions as lady moves abroad
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Rhodi's post below:
official_Mid_Pretty_ said:
"Good luck. I’ll pray for my time."
egobaby luxury said:
"Congratulations. I will keep congratulating others till it get to my turn."
luchibabe said:
"Congratulations dear…I’m next."
Ivie innocent said:
"Congratulations stranger."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Nigerian lady tearfully relocates to Canada
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video of her relocation journey from the Nigerian airport to Canada.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng