Vaughn Evelyn Levesque's bio: Meet Triple H's daughter

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque is an American celebrity child. She is best known as the daughter of Paul Michael Levesque, famous as Triple H, and Stephanie Marie McMahon. Paul is a prominent business executive, actor, and retired professional wrestler from the United States. Stephanie is an iconic American businesswoman and former professional wrestler.

Triple H attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater (L). He speaks at a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (R). Photo: Phillip Faraone, Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque was catapulted into international stardom following her parents' successful wrestling career. Despite having parents among wrestling's top-tier powerhouse couples, little is known about her.

Full name Vaughn Evelyn Levesque Gender Female Date of birth 24 August 2010 Age 13 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Greenwich, Connecticut, United States Current residence Greenwich, Connecticut, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 3'10" Height in centimetres 117 Weight in pounds 68 Weight in kilograms 31 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Stephanie Marie McMahon Father Paul Michael Levesque Siblings 2

Who is Vaughn Evelyn Levesque?

The celebrity kid was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, United States. Vaughn is of a white ethnic background. She has French-Canadian heritage from her father’s side and Irish ancestry from her mother’s. Evelyn Levesque is currently attending an unknown private school in Greenwich, Connecticut.

What is Vaughn Evelyn Levesque’s age?

The lastborn daughter of Triple H is 13 years old as of 2024. She was born on 24 August 2010. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Although Evelyn is young, she has been exposed to the world of professional wrestling, and as a result, she is already aspiring to be a wrestler like her parents.

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque’s parents

Her parents are Paul Michael Levesque, known by his ring moniker Triple H, and Stephanie Marie McMahon. Triple H is an acclaimed business executive, actor, and former professional wrestler from the United States.

Paul made his name in the wrestling world from 1992 to 2022, winning multiple titles, including two Royal Rumble matches and 14 world championships. He is the brain behind NXT, WWE’s brand and is currently the chief content officer and head of creative for World Wrestling Entertainment.

Vaughn’s mother, Stephanie, is a renowned businesswoman and retired professional wrestler from the United States. She is the daughter of Vince McMahon and Linda, professional wrestling promoters and the co-founders of the modern WWE. Marie served as the chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE between 2022 and 2023.

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque’s siblings

Apart from Vaughn Evelyn Levesque, the retired professional wrestler shares two more daughters with his wife, Stephanie. Below are more details about other Triple H’s daughters:

Aurora Rose Levesque

Aurora Rose Levesque is the firstborn child of Triple H and Stephanie. She was born on 4 July 2006 in Harford, Connecticut, United States. She is 17 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Rose is also an aspiring professional wrestler, like her younger sister, and she has started in-ring training to follow in her family's footsteps in the wrestling industry. During an interview with TalkSport in 2022, Stephanie disclosed to the public that her daughter, Aurora, got interested in wrestling at the tender age of 8. She stated:

We have three daughters. Triple H and I do. They are 15, 13, and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old, ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop's Vince McMahon’s job.

Murphy Claire Levesque

Murphy Claire is the middle child of the WWE power couple. She was born on 28 July 2008 in Hartford, Connecticut, USA. Like her two siblings, her famous parents have not revealed much about her life.

What is Vaughn Evelyn Levesque’s height?

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon visit The Elvis Duran Show to discuss the all woman Evolution WWE event at the Nassau Coliseum at Z100 Studio in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Triple H's daughter is approximately 3 feet 10 inches or 117 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 68 pounds or 31 kilograms.

Who is Vaughn Evelyn Levesque? She is an American celebrity kid best recognised as the daughter of Triple H and Stephanie Marie McMahon. Where is Vaughn Evelyn Levesque from? She was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, United States of America. When is Vaughn Evelyn Levesque’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 24 August every year. Who are Vaughn Evelyn Levesque’s siblings? She has two older sisters: Aurora Rose Levesque and Murphy Claire Levesque. Which school does Vaughn Evelyn Levesque go to? She attends an unknown private school in Greenwich, Connecticut, United States of America. Is Triple H's daughter a wrestler? His two daughters, Aurora Rose and Vaughn Evelyn, aspire to be professional wrestlers. Aurora has already started training for her in-ring career. What is Vaughn Evelyn Levesque’s height? She is around 3 feet 10 inches or 117 centimetres tall.

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque is a celebrity child. She rose to prominence as the daughter of Triple H, an American business executive, actor, and retired professional wrestler, and Stephanie Marie McMahon, an American businesswoman and former professional wrestler.

