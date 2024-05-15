Who is Taimi Li? Meet Jet Li's daughter and her three siblings

Taimi Li is a celebrity kid who gained popularity due to her father’s fame in the Chinese and American film industries. She is Jet’s secondborn daughter. Her father is a martial artist and actor known for starring in numerous martial arts films, including Fearless, Rise to Honor, Black Mask, and Fist of Legend.

Born to famous parents, Taimi Li gained celebrity status at a young age. However, unlike her parents, she has lived away from the spotlight. She has three sisters. Now, as grown-ups, many have wondered what Jet Li’s second daughter and her three siblings are up to.

Profile summary

Full name Taimi Li Gender Female Date of birth 16 July 1989 Age 34 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Beijing, China Current residence Beijing, China Nationality Chinese-Singaporean Ethnicity Asian Religion Buddhism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Qiuyan Huang Father Jet Li Siblings 3 Relationship status Single

Who is Taimi Li?

Taimi Li was born in Beijing, China, to her parents, Jet Li and Qiuyan Huang. She is the second child from the actor’s first marriage. She has an older sister, Si Li, and two half-sisters, Jada Li and Jane Li, from Jet Li’s second marriage.

Jet Li’s daughter is of Asian descent and is a Chinese national. She allegedly pursued her education at Beijing Huijia Private School. Although she hails from a famous family, Taimi lives a private life, and not much is known about her, including what she does for a living. However, it is alleged that she helps in her father's philanthropic work.

How old is Taimi Li?

Taimi is 34 years old as of May 2024. Her date of birth is 16 July 1989, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Taimi Li’s parents

Taimi is the secondborn child of Jet Li and Qiuyan Huang. Her parents are reportedly childhood friends who first met during martial arts classes when they were 11. They married in 1987, and after about three years, they parted ways in 1990.

According to her IMDb profile, Qiuyan Huang is a former Chinese actress recognised for starring in multiple films, including Kids from Shaolin, The Tale of a Heroine, and Lady Chrysanthemum Sword.

Taimi Li’s father, Li Lianjie, famous as Jet Li, is a renowned martial artist, actor, and philanthropist. He is one of the most iconic Chinese actors whose film career spans over three decades and has about 50 acting credits. The multi-award-winning actor is best known for his roles in Fearless, The Warlords, The One, and Kiss of the Dragon.

In addition to acting, he is the founder of the One Foundation and an ambassador of the Red Cross Society of China.

After divorcing Qiuyan Huang, he married Nina Li Chi in 1999. Nina is a former Hong Kong actress featured in at least 33 Chinese movies, including Tiger on Beat, Twin Dragons, and The Impotent King. She has two kids, Jane Li and Jada Li, with her husband, Jet Li.

Who are Jet Li’s other daughters?

Taimi Li's siblings are Si Li, Jada Li, and Jane Li. Si Li was reportedly born in 1988 and is the first child in Jet Li’s family. Like her sister, Taimi, Si avoids the spotlight and has not revealed much about her personal and professional life.

Taimi’s sister, Jane, was born on 19 April 2000 and is 24 years old as of 2024. She pursued a bachelor of arts degree in business and finance at Harvard University after she declined offers to study at Yale and Princeton universities.

In 2019, Jane hit the headlines as one of the 20 participants invited to Les Bal des Débutantes, a prestigious ball and fashion event in Paris, France.

In 2004, while on vacation with her family in the Maldives, she survived a tsunami and was lucky to be saved by her father.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she works at PAUER Jewelry and is the founder of I Head Partnerships.

Jet Li’s lastborn daughter, Jada Li, was born in 2003 and is 21 years old as of 2024. Jada reportedly attended Philips Academy and graduated in 2021. After graduating high school, she was set to pursue her undergraduate studies at Barnard College.

FAQs

Who is Si Li and Taimi Li’s mother? They are daughters of Qiuyan Huang, Jet Li’s first wife. What is Taimi Li’s age? Jet Li’s second daughter is 34 years old. She was born on 16 July 1989. What does Taimi Li do for a living? She keeps her life away from the media and has not revealed her current occupation. Does Jet Li have a son? The martial artist and actor does not have a son. How many children does Jet Li have? He is a father of four children, all daughters. Does Taimi Li have half-sisters? She has two half-sisters, Jane and Jada Li, Jet Li’s daughters from his second marriage to former Chinese actress Nina Li Chi. Who is Jet Li's eldest daughter? The actor’s firstborn daughter is Si Li, born in 1988.

Even though Taimi Li comes from the famous family of the iconic Chinese movie star Jet Li, she maintains a low profile. Unlike their parents, the actor's secondborn daughter and three siblings have disappeared from the spotlight for years. Her father is married to Nina Li Chi, with whom he shares two daughters.

