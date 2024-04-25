Who is Maxine Sneed? All you need to know about Tommy Chong's ex-wife

Maxine Sneed is a Canadian editor. She is widely recognised as Tommy Chong's ex-wife. Tommy Chong is a Canadian-American comedian, musician, actor and activist. He is known for his roles in the Cheech & Chong comedy movies. He is also famous for films such as Nice Dreams and Things Are Tough All Over. She got married to the Canadian actor in 1960.

Maxine Sneed became famous when she married Tommy Chong in 1970. She has two daughters who followed in her ex-husband's footsteps in the film industry. Her ex-husband, Tommy Chong, is famous for his comedy films.

Real name Maxine Sneed Gender Female Date of birth 23 September Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Canada Current residence Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Tommy Chong Children 2 Profession Editor

Maxine Sneed's biography

She was born in Canada. How old is Maxine Sneed? Her age is unknown. However, according to an Instagram post shared by her daughter, she celebrates her birthday on the 23rd of September. Her zodiac sign is Libra. She is Canadian, and her ethnicity is mixed. She is of black Canadian and Cherokee descent.

Career

She is an editor. Maxine Sneed has worked as an editor of Black Radio magazine. She rose to fame when she married the Canadian-American comedian Tommy Chong. He is recognised for the comedy duo Cheech & Chong with Cheech Marin.

He became well-known when he played Leo in That '70s Show. He has played notable roles in films such as Raising Hope, Pepito's Mamadas, and The Peach Panther. According to his IMDb profile, he has 71 credits as an actor.

He has been nominated for multiple Granny awards. For instance, in 1986, he was nominated for a Granny Award for Best Comedy Recording for Born in East LA. He is also a known for songs such as Malinda and Does Your Mama Know About Me.

What is Maxine Sneed's net worth?

Maxine Sneed's net worth is unknown. According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest and Hot New Hip Hop, her ex-husband, Tommy Chong's net worth is alleged to be around $8 million and $20 million.

How did Maxine Sneed and Tommy Chong meet?

She married Tommy Chong in 1960. The two have two children, Rae Dawn Chong and Robbi Chong. Rae Dawn was born on 28 February 1961. She is a Canadian-American actress.

Rae Dawn revealed that her biological mother was a 16-year-old girl when she got pregnant. Her mother took her to an orphanage when she was 3 months old. She did that after losing her mother and could not take care of Rae by herself.

Rae was adopted by Tommy Chong's mother and brought to Tommy Chong and Maxine Sneed. In an interview with Roland S. Martin, Rae said;

My mom…she was underage, I think she was 16. She was pregnant, and her mom died when I was 3 months old. So she put me in the orphanage, and my dad's mother was trying to control him…she went secretly and adopted me and brought me to my father and his fiancé, my mom, Maxine, who I call mom.

Robbi Chong is her second child, born on 28 May 1965. She is a famous actress and former model known for films such as Shelter, Only God Can, and The Outer Limits. Maxine Sneed and Tommy Chong ended their marriage in 1970.

Who is Tommy Chong married to?

Tommy Chong's wife is Shelby Chong, an American comedian and actress. He married the actress in 1975, and they have three children: Gilbran, Precious and Paris.

FAQs

Who is Tommy Chong's first wife? Maxine Sneed is a Canadian editor who became famous following her marriage to Tommy Chong. What is Maxine Sneed's age? She was born on 23 September, but her age is unknown. Who are Maxine Sneed's children? She has two children, Rae Dawn and Robbie Chong. How long did Maxine Sneed and Tommy Chong's marriage last? Their marriage lasted for around a decade. They got married in 1960 and divorced in 1970. What is Maxine Sneed's nationality? She is a Canadian citizen. Where is Maxine Sneed from? She is originally from Canada.

Maxine Sneed is a Canadian editor who rose to fame following her marriage to Tommy Chong, a famous comedian and actor. She married him from 1960 until 1970. They have two daughters, Rae Dawn and Robbie Chong. Both of her daughters are actresses.

