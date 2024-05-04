Carin Leon's wife's bio: Who is Alejandra Esquer, and are they divorced?

Isabel Alejandra Esquer gained immense prominence as Mexican singer Carin Leon’s wife. She is a digital marketing and public relations expert and a social media personality. After a couple of years of marriage, rumours of their divorce emerged, making many wonder whether they were still together. Are they really divorced?

Little was known about Alejandra Esquer until her relationship with Mexican star singer Carin Leon surfaced online. Their marriage gained significant publicity, and she garnered a substantial audience on Instagram, where she described herself as Leon’s wife. However, they quietly parted ways two years into their seemingly blissful marriage. Alejandra Esquer’s biography might help you understand what she has been into and if she has found love again.

Profile summary

Full name Isabel Alejandra Esquer Gender Female Place of birth Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico Current residence Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Marital status Divorced Profession Public relations expert, model Instagram @alejandraesquer_

Who is Carin Leon's wife?

The award-winning Mexican singer and songwriter has made headlines not only for his music career but also for his relationships. He is not currently married after reportedly ending his marriage to his ex-wife, Isabel Alejandra Esquer, in 2023.

Isabel Alejandra Esquer entered the limelight following her relationship with renowned singer Carin Leon. Although she has become a famous personality, details of her background, including her date of birth and family members, remain scanty. The Mexican national is Latina, hailing from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

What is Alejandra Esquer’s job?

Isabel Alejandra Esquer is an expert in digital marketing and public relations. She has reportedly worked with several top brands and celebrities. She is a rising social media model with a significant fan following. Alejandra shares her modelling pictures on Instagram with her approximately 179 thousand followers.

What happened between Alejandra Esquer and Carin León?

The pair reportedly met at one of Carin Leon’s music concerts and hit it off. When did Carin Leon get married? They took their romantic relationship to the next level when they exchanged marriage vows on 4 December 2021 in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Five facts about Alejandra Esquer. Photo: @alejandraesquer_ on Instagram (modified by author)

However, two years into their marriage, rumours of their break up came to the fore. The break-up allegations emerged after Alejandra removed the phrase "Carin Leon’s wife" from her Instagram page description. After a long silence about their official relationship status, Carin confirmed during an interview that they were no longer together, saying:

I have been separated for a long time, but the truth is that my heart is very good. All the changes are for the better, and we are happy with what is happening to us in our careers.

In August 2023, in an interview with the Dallas Observer, when responding to a question about his current relationship, he said he is married to his project and expressed his love to all his fans. His song Ni me debes ni te debo was reportedly dedicated to the end of his marriage with Alejandra Esquer.

Is Alejandra Esquer dating someone now?

After parting ways with Carin Leon, the Mexican model and social media personality has remained mum about her love life. Therefore, she is presumably not in a relationship with anyone at the moment.

Who was Alejandra Esquer’s husband?

Her ex-husband, Carin Leon, is a Mexican singer-songwriter known for focusing on regional Mexican music. He began playing musical instruments, such as the guitar, at a young age before joining the band Los Reales. Together with his friends, they formed the band Grupo Arranke, but after seven years, they parted ways, and he commenced a solo music career.

Carin Leon has released three studio albums with several Latin songs, including Te Lo Agradezco, El Tóxico, No Es Por Acá, and Me la Avente. He has also won coveted Latin music awards, such as the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Song.

Who is Carion Leon’s girlfriend?

The Mexican singer has seemingly moved on after breaking up with Alejandra. He has been romantically linked with Instagram star Meylin Zúñiga. Their dating rumours began after the singer was spotted on multiple occasions accompanied by the model.

In April 2024, Meylin Zúñiga and Carin León’s dating speculations were put to rest after the model shared a picture on Instagram expressing her love for him.

The model was born in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on 24 November 1990 and is 33 years old as of May 2024. She allegedly has two children from her previous relationships.

Does Carin Leon have a family? Carin and Meylin are still dating and have not moved in together. The couple has not revealed their plans for settling and starting a family.

Fast facts about Alejandra Esquer

Who is Alejandra Esquer? She is a Mexican social media model and public relations expert. What ethnicity is Alejandra Esquer? She is Latina. When did Carin Leon and Alejandra Esquer get married? The two tied the knot on 4 December 2021. Are Carin Leon and Alejandra Esquer still married? They reportedly divorced in 2023 after being married for approximately two years. Who is Carin Leon’s girlfriend? The Latin music singer is dating model Meylin Zúñiga. Does Carin Leon have kids? He seemingly does not have kids. However, his girlfriend allegedly has two children from a past relationship. Where does Carin Leon live now? He resides in his hometown of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Social media personality Alejandra Esquer was Carin Leon’s wife for approximately two years between 2021 and 2023. Neither of them has revealed reasons for ending their marriage. The Mexican singer is in a romantic relationship with model Meylin Zúñiga. As for Alejandra Esquer, she is seemingly single, as she has not disclosed her relationship status.

