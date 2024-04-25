Who is Mike McGlafin? All you need to know about Brooklyn Sudano's husband

Mike McGlafin is an American luxury goods designer. He gained prominence following his relationship with Brooklyn Sudano, a famous American actress and director. He is the actress’ husband. Despite being the spouse of a prominent personality, he maintains a low profile and not much about him is known.

McGlafin and Brooklyn at The Wedding Book Party at DeBeers Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills (L). Sudano at the NBCUniversal Portrait Studio. Photo: Alison Buck, Maarten de Boer/NBC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mike McGlafin is a luxury goods designer from the United States. He is private, and little is known about his career and personal life. His wife, actress Brooklyn Sudano, hails from a prominent entertainment family, and they have been married for nearly two decades.

Full name Mike McGlaflin Gender Male Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Brooklyn Sudano Children 2 Profession Luxury goods designer

Mike McGlafin’s biography

He was born in the United States of America. What is Mike McGlafin’s age? His age is unknown as he has not disclosed his exact date of birth. Similarly, details of his parents and siblings are unknown.

Mike McGlafin is an American national of white ethnicity. He reportedly resides with his family in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Who is Mike McGlafin’s wife?

Mike, a luxury goods designer, is married to Brooklyn Sudano. Brooklyn is famous as one of the three daughters of the late disco queen Donna Adrian Gaines, popular as Donna Summer.

Five facts about Mike McGlafin. Photo: @brooklynsudano on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

She made a name for herself as a film director and actress known for roles in the films and TV series Taken, Cruel Summer, Ballers, and With This Ring. Brooklyn Sudano has been acting since 2003 and boasts approximately 30 acting credits.

Brooklyn Sudano and Mike McGlaflin reportedly dated for a long time before exchanging marriage vows on 8 October 2006. The couple has been married for approximately 18 years.

Does Mike McGlafin have children?

The luxury goods designer reportedly shares two kids with his wife, actress Brooklyn Sudano. Their two children are a son and a daughter, but their names and dates of birth are unknown.

Mike McGlafin’s height and weight

Brooklyn Sudano’s husband is reportedly 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

Mike McGlafin, a luxury goods designer, has been actress Brooklyn Sudano’s husband since 2006. Although his wife is a famous personality, little is known about him as he keeps away from the public eye. He has two children with the actress—they reside in Los Angeles, California, United States.

