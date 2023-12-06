Michael Oher’s siblings: Does he keep in touch with them?

Michael Oher is a former American tackle NFL football player, philanthropist, and author. He is famous for representing teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the Tennessee Titans. As a public figure, many have developed an interest in his personal life. Who are Michael Oher's siblings, and does he keep in touch with them?

Michael Oher looks on from the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 3, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: George Gojkovich (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Michael Oher was a successful NFL star, having played for eight seasons. He is also a writer of the bestseller I Beat The Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond. Oher had a difficult childhood, and his life was depicted in the 2009 film The Blind Side. The American athlete has a big family, including his adopted family. Find out more about Michael Oher's family members.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Jerome Oher Jr. Nickname Michael Oher, Big Mike Gender Male Date of birth 28 May 1986 Age 37 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 315 Weight in kilograms 143 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Adoptive mother Leigh Anne Tuohy Adoptive father Sean Tuohy Biological mother Denise Oher Biological father Michael Jerome Williams Siblings 13 Relationship status Married Spouse Tiffany Roy Children 4 School Briarcrest Christian School University University of Mississippi Profession Former football tackle, philanthropist, and author Net worth $12 million

Michael Oher's siblings

How many siblings does Michael Oher have? The former football star was born into a big family. He has 13 siblings, 11 biological siblings and two adoptive ones. Some are publicly known, while others live private lives.

Michael Oher's adoptive siblings

The former sports personality was adopted in 2004 by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. They raised him and saw him through school. Oher has two adoptive siblings.

Collins Tuohy

Leigh Anne Tuohy and daughter Collins Tuohy arrive at the "Joyful Noise" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 9, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Collins Tuohy was born on 29 December 1986 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. She is the first child of Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Collins attended Briarcrest Christian School before joining the University of Mississippi. She was close to Michael Oher as they attended the same university. Collins joined the Ole Miss Varsity Cheerleading squad, as Oher joined the football team.

Collins Tuohy is an entrepreneur. She is also the co-owner and director of marketing for the Whimsy Cookie Company in Memphis, Tennessee. Michael Oher's sister is married to Cannon Smith. He is the brother of Demolition Producer Molly Smith.

Sean Tuohy Jr.

Collins Tuohy, Sean Tuohy Jr. Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy attend "The Blind Side" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre on November 17, 2009, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Sean Tuohy Jr., also known as SJ, is the second child of Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy. He was born on 4 July 1993 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. Michael Oher's brother's zodiac sign is Cancer.

SJ attended Loyola University in Maryland, where he graduated with a degree in Communications. He specialised in journalism and marketing. He later furthered his studies at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He graduated with a master's degree in Humanistic Studies.

During his early college years, SJ had an interest in basketball. He later played football, eventually becoming a director of football. He worked with various campuses, such as the University of Central Florida, Arkansas, and SMU. He is the executive director of The Kingdom NIL for the Knights. Sean Tuohy Jr.'s hobbies include playing piano, reading, writing and biking.

Michael Oher's biological siblings

Michael Oher has 11 biological siblings. Her mother, Denise, struggled with addiction to illegal substances. She was a homemaker who struggled to raise her 12 children.

Michael Oher's father, Michael Jerome, was not in his children's life because he was sent to jail. He was later killed in prison when the athlete was a senior.

Although the former was famous, only a few of his siblings' names are public. Michael Oher's known biological siblings are:

Carlos

Andre

John

Marcus

Rico

Tara

Denise

Juan Antonio Deljuan

On 16 September 2007, Juan Antonio Deljuan passed away in a tragic car accident in Memphis, Shelby, Tennessee, USA. He was reportedly born in the 80s.

Does Michael Oher still keep in touch with the Tuohys?

Michael Oher and the Tuohy family were close after he was adopted. However, their relationship took a turn for the worse after the release of the film The Blindside. According to Entertainment News, his lawyer said the football star had been estranged from the Tuohy family for 10 years.

The former NFL star accused Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of tricking him into signing a conservatorship instead of adoption papers. He petitioned to stop the Tuohys from benefiting or using his name. Oher requested the court to dismiss the conservatorship agreement.

FAQs

Who is Michael Oher? He is an American NFL football player, philanthropist, and author. How old is Michael Oher? The footballer is 37 years old as of 2023. He was born on 28 May 1986, and his Zodiac sign is Gemini. How many siblings does Michael Oher have? He has 13 siblings—11 are biological, while two are adopted. What is the name of Michael Oher's wife? The NFL player is married to Tiffany Roy. How many children does Michael Oher have? The talented athlete has four kids—two sons and two daughters. Who are Michael Oher's biological parents? His biological parents are Michael Jerome Williams Sr. and Denish Oher. Does Michael Oher still keep in touch with the Tuohys? The athlete and his adoptive family are estranged. They fell out 10 years ago after the 2009 film The Blindside was released.

Who are Michael Oher's siblings? The former American NFL player has 13 siblings. Some are in the limelight, while others are not in the public eye. It is not clear whether he keeps in touch with all of them.

Source: Legit.ng