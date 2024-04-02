Who is Seung Yong Chung? Meet Diane Farr's ex-husband

Seung Yong Chung is a marketing executive and businessman. He is widely known as Diane Farr's ex-husband. Diane Farr is an American actress and film producer known for portraying Megan Reeves in Numb3rs. She has appeared in popular films such as Rescue Me, American Romance, and The Good Doctor. He married the actress in 2006 and divorced in 2020. Fans are curious about Yong Chung.

Seung Chung, Diane and Neely during the Cam Neely Foundation (L-R). Diane during 'Hugh Laurie honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame'. Photo: Cam Neely, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Seung Yong Chung is the CEO of the Los Angeles-based marketing agency Cashmere Agency. He co-founded the agency in 2003. He spent his childhood partly in South Korea before his parents moved to the United States when he was two. He would later get married to Diane Farr for 14 years.

Full name Seung Yong Chung Gender Male Date of birth 1970 Age 54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence Los Angeles. California, United States of America Nationality South Korean-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3'' Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Tae Wha Father Young Ja Chung Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Diane Farr Children 3 College Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, George Washington University Profession Businessman, marketing executive Net worth $19.8 million–$20.3 million

Seung Yong Chung's bio

He was born in 1970 in Seoul, South Korea. How old is Seung Yong Chung? He is 54 years old as of 2024. He is the son of Young Ja Chung and Tae Wha. His mother, Tae Wha, was a nurse at George Washington University Hospital, D.C.

His dad was a famous entrepreneur known as the president of Intraco Korea, an import-export business. His parents moved from South Korea to the United States when he was two. He holds South Korean-American nationality, and is of Asian ethnicity.

Where did Seung Yong Chung go to school?

He went to Virginia Tech's Pamplin College of Business, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance. He joined the Institution in 1988 and graduated in 1992. He later joined George Washington University in 1993 and graduated in 1995 with a Master of Science in Information Systems.

Top-5 facts about Seung Yong Chung. Photo: @hiptoronews on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career

He is a marketing executive and businessman. According to his LinkedIn profile, he serves as the CEO of Cashmere Agency. He started working there in February 2003. Cashmere Agency is a full-service creative marketing agency that maximises exposure for major brands, film/TV projects, and music artists online.

The agency helps businesses build brands. It focuses on identifying trends to create advertising campaigns that resonate in and drive culture. The company has won several awards, including AdAge's Multicultural Agency in 2019 and the Cannes Lions Creative Awards. Seung Yong Chung founded the agency with Ted Chung in 2003.

What is Seung Yong Chung's net worth?

According to multiple sources such as Networthepic.com and Fashionuer, the entrepreneur's net worth is alleged to be around $19.8 million and $20.3 million. He generates his wealth from his career as a businessperson.

Seung Yong Chung and Diane Farr's relationship

Sawyer Chung, Diane Farr and Coco Chung attend the 65th Grammy Awards on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California (L-R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He got engaged to Diane Farr, an American actress, film producer, and writer, on 29 October 2005. They tied the knot on 26 June 2006 at Rainbow Tarns, a picturesque Mammoth Lakes, California lodge.

In Oprah Winfrey's television series Oprah: Where Are They Now, Diane Farr revealed that his parents did not support his marriage because they thought their traditions would not survive if their son married someone outside their race.

I did end up meeting the guy who would become my husband. He is Korean, he is fun, exciting, interesting…but on our fifth day, he said, 'You know, this might be a problem for my parents'..so by the time I realised what his parents were really afraid of was just that their traditions would not survive if he married someone else outside their race. I had a lot more time for it.

They welcomed their first child, Beckett Mancuso Chung, in 2007. Diane got pregnant again when their son was nine months old. They had twin daughters, Sawyer Lucia Chung and Coco Trinity Chung.

We got pregnant on our first night with our first child. My son was born ten months after our wedding. He was only nine months old. We accidentally got pregnant again and had twins…I had three children within 16 months or within the first two years of my marriage.

Are Seung Yong Chung and Diane Farr still together?

The two divorced in 2020. Their marriage lasted for 14 years. However, the two have never disclosed the reason for their divorce.

Seung Yong Chung's height and weight

The marketing executive is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Seung Yong Chung? He is an American-based marketing executive and businessman known as Diane Farr's ex-husband. What does Diane Farr's ex-husband do for a living? He is the CEO of Cashmere Agency, based in Los Angeles, United States of America. What is Seung Yong Chung's age? He is 54 years old as of 2024. The businessman was born in 1970. How many children do Seung Yong Chung and Diane Farr have? He has three children with the American actress Diane Farr. How tall is Seung Yong Chung? He is approximately 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. Who are Seung Yong Chung's parents? His parents are Tae Wha and Young Ja Chung.

