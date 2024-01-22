Does Greg Davies have a wife? A look at his relationships

Greg Davies is a Welsh actor, comedian, presenter and writer. He is best known for being the Taskmaster in Taskmaster, Greg in We Are Klang and Dan Davies in Man Down. Due to his celebrity status, many are curious about his romantic endeavours. Does Greg Davies have a wife?

Greg Davies attends the House Of Fraser British Academy Television Awards 2016 at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Greg Davies is a famous comedian and presenter who started his career as a teacher. He later expanded into the performing arts, wrote several comedy skits, and hosted numerous shows. His popular comedy specials are Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog (2011), The Back of My Mum's Head (2013) and You Magnificent Beast (2018).

Profile summary

Real name Gregory Daniel Davies Gender Male Date of birth 14 May 1968 Age 55 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Saint Asaph, United Kingdom Current residence London, UK Nationality Welsh Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'8" Height in centimetres 203 Weight in pounds 242 Weight in kilograms 110 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Mother Pauline Davies Father Bob Davies Relationship status Single School Thomas Adams School University Brunel University London Profession Actor, comedian, writer and presenter Net worth $5 million Instagram @gregdavies Facebook Greg Davies

Who is Greg Davies?

Greg Davies was born on 14 May 1968 in St Asaph, Denbighshire, Wales to Pauline and Bob Davies. At the time of his birth, his Welsh parents resided in England; however, his father made a deliberate effort to transport his mother across the border to guarantee that he was born in Wales.

The actor grew up in Wem, Shropshire, which he regards as his home. He attended Thomas Adams School in Wem and later progressed to study drama and English at Brunel University London.

For a span of 13 years, he dedicated himself to teaching drama in various secondary schools, including Langleywood School in Slough, Orleans Park School in Twickenham, and Sandhurst School in Sandhurst.

Who is Greg Davies' wife?

Greg's career achievements have made his dating life face public scrutiny, with many fans desiring to know who Greg Davies' kids and wife are. Greg Davies has never been married before. His private personal life has led to unsubstantiated rumours about his love life and sexuality.

Liz Kendall MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions delivers a speech to party delegates on day two of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, England. Photo: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

The Welsh actor was once in a romantic relationship with Liz Kendall. She is a British Labour politician who has served as Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions since 2023. Liz has also been a Parliament Member for Leicester West since 2010.

Greg Davies and Liz Kendall began dating in 2007. They ended their relationship a few months before the 2015 general election.

Greg Davies' partner, Kendall, remarked during their relationship:

I am not going to be the sort of politician who does all that stuff about their private life because it's very precious to me and really important to me that I have that space that's personal and just to me.

Despite their breakup, they continue to maintain a strong friendship. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2021, Greg asserted that he might be done with dating forever.

He explained that he had "given up" on romance after an awkward incident involving his grandfather accidentally walking in on him and his girlfriend during a romance moment. He humorously remarked:

It's not for me, romance...that was the day I gave up on romance.

Is Greg Davies gay?

Rumours about Greg Davies' sexuality arose because of his flirty way of communicating with people regardless of their gender. Taskmaster fans are particularly obsessed with the way Greg and Alex interact on set and in interviews. There are hundreds of fanfiction works about the two's romantic endeavours. Nevertheless, Davies has never publicly addressed his sexuality.

Who are Greg Davies' children?

Greg Davies attends the British Comedy Awards at Fountain Studios in London, England. Photo: Stuart Wilson

Source: UGC

The comedian doesn't have any children. He was previously reported to have been dating Labour Party politician and Shadow Care Minister Liz Kendall, with whom they had not had any kids in their eight years together.

FAQs

Who is Greg Davies? He is a Welsh comedian, actor, and writer. He is best known for his stand-up comedy and his roles in various television shows. How old is Greg Davies? The comedian was born on 14 May 1968. He is 55 years old as of 2024. Is Greg Davies married? The actor has never been married before. Since ending his relationship with Liz in 2015, he has maintained a low profile on most aspects of his dating life. How long did Greg Davies and Liz Kendall date? The couple were together for eight years. They began dating in 2007 and broke up in 2015. Does Greg Davies have children? Despite being recognized for his portrayal of the protective father Ken in the sitcom Cuckoo, the actor does not have any children of his own. Who is Greg Davies' daughter? The actor has no daughter. How rich is Greg Davies? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $5 million. He has earned his money through his various career endeavours.

Many have been wondering, "Does Greg Davies have a wife?" The comedian is unmarried and does not have children. He has kept information about his personal life under wraps throughout his career.

