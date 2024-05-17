A Nigerian lady has openly appreciated her mother-in-law for being amazing since she got married to her son

The excited wife also praised the woman for giving birth to her husband whom she described as caring, sweet and faithful

Social media users stormed the comments section to gush over her relationship with her mother-in-law

A Nigerian woman's admirable bond with her mother-in-law has melted the hearts of many users on TikTok.

A sweet video shared via the platform showed the two throwing jokes at each other with the wife admiring her mother-in-law's outfit.

Lady praises mother-in-law for raising husband well

The woman identified with the handle @odogwuwife05 on TikTok, showered her husband's mother with accolades for bringing him up in the right way.

According to her, her husband was a caring, sweet and faithful husband because of the upbringing he had.

In her words:

"In my next world I will still choose you to be my mother inlaw cos you are the best for me and thanks so much for giving birth to the cute, caring sweet, faithful husband I got married to."

Reactions as lady praises mother-in-law

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@I killed my boyfriend said:

"My mother In-Law her own na to dey fly for night."

@Bangz said:

"Person wey wear two piece pink color una think say na old woman. She don see her age mate o."

@nursing_with_healthtalk wrote:

"As I no get mama again, make God give me good mother inlaw."

@Edofinestcut said:

"Once a mother genuinely loves their child they will love their significant other."

@Angel reacted:

"Mine go gather bag come and must make sure she cause commotion before she go."

@Adelaarin said:

"You are lucky. My own MIL dey vex say we fix AC for house when we got married."

@Mama Osato Comedy tv said:

"Those of you asking God for this kind of mother in-law, hope you are kind. Some of una character no good. Mama is so pretty."

@Gabby wrote:

"They don't stay because dem get their own activities for house and e no dey pass church."

@lovevee.luxury.hairs said:

"My dear God bless you no be all those wives wey be say mother inlaw go come them go squeeze face any how."

@hharyhour added:

"Why she go carry big bag see mummy na? She will wearing ur clothe or shop for her no be all those mama wey Dey wear iro ati buba na dem dey carry I no go return bag."

