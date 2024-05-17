A Nigerian man travelled from London Gatwick Airport to the Murtala Muhammed International Aiport, Lagos

He said he decided to use Air Peace for his journey to Lagos, and he has shared his overall experience after the flight

The air passenger described the food he ate mid-air as good, and he commended Air Peace for their professionalism

A Nigerian man who travelled with Air Peace from London Gatwick to Lagos said he enjoyed the flight.

The man noted that the check-in process at the London Gatwick Airport was smooth and totally seamless.

The man said the food he was served was enjoyable. Photo credit: TikTok/@ifefinch and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The man, Ifefinch, shared a video on TikTok to narrate his experience flying Air Peace.

When the flight took off, he said he particularly loved the food he was served mid-air.

Ifefinch commended the airline for a job well done after the flight landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Logos.

He wrote:

"The food was amazing and tasted like really good party Nigerian food; if you know, you know. I chose to have jollof rice. The options included swallow and other Nigerian delicacies. We also received extra hot food. The food and drinks were non-stop. There were alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks, with unlimited ranges of food snacks."

He noted that the overall experience was really good. He said the flight attendants were really professional.

He said:

"Overall, the flight via Air Peace was really good and professional. Checking-in was easy and quick. I recommend getting to London Gatwick earlier to avoid waiting in line. The flight attendants looked really good in their Igbo attire. Not only did they look good, they were professional too."

Lady shares her experience flying Air Peace

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who flew with Air Peace from Lagos to London on its inaugural flight has shared her experience.

The lady said she was impressed by the services rendered by Air Peace and rated the airline 8/10 based on the value she got.

She noted that there was a little bit of delay before the flight but commended the amazing customer service.

