Kiara Barnes’ biography: age, height, family, ethnicity, nationality
Kiara Barnes is no new name for The Bold and the Beautiful lovers. Her portrayal of Zoe Buckingham garnered her a lot of attention and a large following, especially on social media. So what else is known about her?
Who is Kiara Barnes? Kiara has earned fame as a model and actress. She is active on social media platforms, where she posts regularly. Take a look at her bio to understand more about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Kiara Barnes
- Date of birth: June 20, 1995
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Biracial
- Religion: Christianity
- Gender: Female
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Height in feet: 5'8"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Body measurements in inches: 34-27-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-68-88
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Blue/grey
- Relationship status: Single
- Occupation: Actress, model, singer
- Net worth: $4-5 million
- Twitter: @kiarabarnes_
- Facebook: @Kiarabarnesofficial
- Instagram: @kiarabarnesofficial
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Kiara Barnes' bio
Where is Kiara Barnes from? Salt Lake City, Utah, is where the American actress was born. She currently resides in Los Angeles, having formerly resided in New York.
There isn't much information regarding Kiara Barnes' family. She does have a younger brother named Karten Barnes.
How old is Kiara Barnes?
Having been born on June 20, 1995, Kiara Barnes' age is 26.
What is Kiara Barnes' nationality?
The actress is an American national.
What is Kiara Barnes' ethnicity?
Kiara Barnes' parents are from different ethnic groups. Her father is of African descent, and her mother is Irish. Hence the actress has mixed ethnicity.
Career
Barnes began her career as a model. She has done commercials for Nike, Maybelline, the iPhone X, and Sephora. She made her acting debut in the 2018 season of The Bold and the Beautiful, as Zoe Buckingham. She has been on the show in over 260 episodes. She has since appeared in four further television series and films.
What movies has Kiara Barnes played in?
The following is a list of all of the films and television programs in which the actress has appeared.
- Fantasy Island as Ruby Okuda (2021)
- The Bold and the Beautiful as Zoe Buckingham (2018-2021)
- Stuck With You as Octavia (2020)
- The Wrong Wedding Planner as Clarissa (2020)
She has also appeared on a few popular reality TV shows as herself. They include:
- 2021: Entertainment Tonight
- 2019: The Price Is Right
- 2019: Soap Central
- 2018: 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
Music
She is also a singer, and she has released some Ep's and singles. One can find the songs on Spotify and iTunes. They include:
EP's
- Rebirth
- Sirens to the moon
Singles
- Cowboy Princess
- Let it Go
- Happy Birthday
- Dressed in White
- Dark Spell
- Evolving
- Girl at the Party
- Secret Garden
Who is Kiara Barnes' husband?
She has never been married and is currently still single.
What is Kiara Barnes' height?
She is 5 feet 8 inches or 170 centimetres and weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-27-35 inches or 86-68-88 centimetres.
What is Kiara Barnes' net worth?
According to the Idol Networth website, the actress has a net worth of $500 thousand. Her source of wealth is largely attributed to her acting career. This information is however not official.
Kiara Barnes is a determined actress, TV show personality, and singer. Her thirst for success has been portrayed through her acts. She has built a reputable name over the years, which has increased her fan base.
READ ALSO: Mitchel Cave’s biography: age, height, siblings, girlfriend
Legit. ng recently published an article on the biography of Mitchel Cave. He is a famous rock singer, lead vocalist, bass guitarist, and programming master.
Together with his brothers, they have formed a band that has garnered them fame. He took part in The X Factor in Australia and participated in the 2012 season. Have a look at his biography to learn more about his career and personal life.
Source: Legit.ng