Who is Les Gold's wife? All you need to know about Lili Gold

If you have ever watched the TruTV reality TV series Hardcore Pawn, Leslie Gold is not a new name to you. He gained prominence after being featured in the reality TV series, and his other appearances include, Chopped, Today, and Home & Family. He owns one of the largest pawn shops in America. Who is Les Gold’s wife?

Lili Gold is a celebrity wife recognised as the spouse of reality TV star Leslie Gold. She has a son and daughter with the pawnbroker, and they have been married for over 40 years. The family runs one of the largest pawnshops in America, and they have been featured in the reality TV series Hardcore Pawn.

Profile summary

Full name Lili Gold Gender Female Date of birth 20 June 1950 Age 73 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Michigan, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Leslie Gold Children 2 Profession Pawnbroker Net worth $700 thousand–$1.5 million

Who is Lili Gold, Les Gold's wife?

Lili was born and raised in Michigan, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Even though she is the wife of a famous personality, she lives a private life and has not disclosed the details of her family, including her parents and siblings.

How old is Les Gold’s wife? She is 73 years old as of February 2024. Her date of birth is 20 June 1950, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Where does Lili Gold live now? She resides with her family in Detroit, Michigan, United States.

Lili Gold’s husband is an American pawnbroker, reality TV star, and media personality. He is a co-owner of the American Jewelry and Loan pawn shop and has had several TV series appearances, including Hardcore Pawn, Chopped, and Today. He is also the author of the book For What It's Worth: Business Wisdom from a Pawnbroker.

Career

She is a pawnbroker co-owning the pawn shop American Jewelry and Loan. Together with her husband, Les, they established the pawn shop in 1978. The pawn shop became a family business after their children, Ashley and Seth, became co-owners.

When the pawn shop first opened, it was at the Green Eight Shopping Centre in Oak Park, but it was later relocated to Greenfield Road in Detroit. Hazel Park, Pontiac, and Southgate, Michigan, are its other store locations.

Besides the pawn shop, the family members have been featured in the TruTV reality TV series Hardcore Pawn. The TV series highlights the challenges of running a family-owned pawn shop, which Leslie Gold and his children must overcome at their American Jewelry and Loan pawn shop. It premiered in 2010 and has aired nine seasons, with the last episode airing in August 2015.

Lili Gold’s net worth

According to Net Worth Post, Idol Net Worth, and Celebz Living, her net worth allegedly ranges between $700 thousand and $1.5 million. Her primary income source is seemingly earnings from their family pawn shop, American Jewelry and Loan, one of the world's largest and most recognised pawn shops.

Is Les Gold still married?

Yes, he is still married to his wife, Lili Gold. The couple reportedly met in Detroit, Michigan, where they both resided. Les and Lili Gold exchanged marriage vows in 1975 and have been together for nearly five decades.

Who are Lili Gold’s children?

From her marriage to the reality TV star, she is a mother of two children, a son and a daughter. She welcomed her daughter, Ashley Broad, on 7 January 1978. Lili’s daughter, who is 46 years old as of 2024, is the wife of Jordan Broad, the CEO and Co-founder of ImpactEleven. Ashley has been featured in the reality TV series Hardcore Pawn and owns the online jewellery store Ashley Gold.

Her son is Seth Gold, a TV producer and reality TV personality, who was born on 23 February 1981 and is 43 years old as of 2024. In an interview on CBS New York, Seth revealed that he wanted to be a doctor but changed his mind and joined the family’s pawn shop business. He has been featured alongside his father and sister in the reality TV series Hardcore Pawn.

Lili Gold’s height and weight

The spouse of Les Gold is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

Seth Gold, Ashley Gold and Les Gold of Hardcore Pawn visit SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Fast facts about Lili Gold

What is Lili Gold’s age? She is 73 years old as of February 2024. Her date of birth is 20 June 1950. Where is Lili Gold from? She hails from Michigan, United States. What does Lili Gold do for a living? She co-owns American Jewelry and Loan, a Detroit-based family pawn shop. Is Lili Gold featured in Hardcore Pawn? She is not in the reality TV series which features her husband and two children. How much is Lili Gold worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $700 thousand and $1.5 million. Is Lili Gold still married to Leslie Gold? She is reality TV star Leslie Gold’s spouse; they have been married for nearly five decades since 1975. How many children does Lili Gold have? She is a mother of two: daughter Ashley Broad and son Seth Gold. How tall is Lili Gold? Her height is approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres).

Les Gold’s wife, Lili Gold, maintains a low profile away from the public despite her family members being famous reality TV stars. She has married her husband for about 50 years, and they have two children. She resides with her husband in Detroit, Michigan, United States.

