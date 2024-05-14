Nigerian Lady Who Sat Close to 'Aboki' Man Inside Bus Captures His Rare Act on Camera, Leaks Video
- A Nigerian woman has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of an 'aboki' she met inside a bus
- The video showed the Hausa man sipping a bottle of drink and using his cloth as a filter before gulping it in
- Social media users reacted massively to the video on TikTok with many finding his action really hilarious
A video of an Hausa man using a part of his cloth as a filter for a bottle of drink has left netizens in stitches.
A Nigerian lady who boarded the same bus with him filmed him in action and shared the video online.
Hausa man trends over rare hygienic practice
The video reposted via Instagram by @lindaikejisblog official quickly went viral, eliciting funny reactions from netizens.
In the clip, the Hausa man used a part of his cloth to cover his drink and used it as a filter while drinking it.
The young lady who sat by his side got shocked over his unexpected act and decided to film him inside the bus.
The video was captioned:
"POV: You entered bus with an aboki man."
Reactions trail video of 'aboki' man
Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.
Maxfreeman58 said:
"See people wey Lugard join all of us together… I know Lugard generation is really suffering for the atrocity he committed."
Mataniazfabrics wrote:
"He is trying to filter the lime away from the sugar."
Xelafabrics said:
"He's trying to reduce the sweetness of the drink because of jedijedi."
Kidazainab said:
"We know our shiit that’s not aboki the cap and the agbada no be our style."
Iamstepee reacted:
"He trying to make the drink more sweet the dirty in his clothe."
Themagichands.ng said:
"He trusted his cloth that’s been collecting dust since who know when to drinking directly from the bottle? Okay now."
Benosi said:
"I dunno what to say. He truths the neatness of his garment,so you trust yours?"
The_iykem reacted:
"He thinks he's filtering out the sugar."
Sammie_delight added:
"Nawao things dey happen."
Watch the video below:
