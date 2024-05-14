A Nigerian woman has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of an 'aboki' she met inside a bus

The video showed the Hausa man sipping a bottle of drink and using his cloth as a filter before gulping it in

Social media users reacted massively to the video on TikTok with many finding his action really hilarious

A video of an Hausa man using a part of his cloth as a filter for a bottle of drink has left netizens in stitches.

A Nigerian lady who boarded the same bus with him filmed him in action and shared the video online.

Bus passenger uses cloth as filter for drink Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Hausa man trends over rare hygienic practice

The video reposted via Instagram by @lindaikejisblog official quickly went viral, eliciting funny reactions from netizens.

In the clip, the Hausa man used a part of his cloth to cover his drink and used it as a filter while drinking it.

The young lady who sat by his side got shocked over his unexpected act and decided to film him inside the bus.

The video was captioned:

"POV: You entered bus with an aboki man."

Reactions trail video of 'aboki' man

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

Maxfreeman58 said:

"See people wey Lugard join all of us together… I know Lugard generation is really suffering for the atrocity he committed."

Mataniazfabrics wrote:

"He is trying to filter the lime away from the sugar."

Xelafabrics said:

"He's trying to reduce the sweetness of the drink because of jedijedi."

Kidazainab said:

"We know our shiit that’s not aboki the cap and the agbada no be our style."

Iamstepee reacted:

"He trying to make the drink more sweet the dirty in his clothe."

Themagichands.ng said:

"He trusted his cloth that’s been collecting dust since who know when to drinking directly from the bottle? Okay now."

Benosi said:

"I dunno what to say. He truths the neatness of his garment,so you trust yours?"

The_iykem reacted:

"He thinks he's filtering out the sugar."

Sammie_delight added:

"Nawao things dey happen."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng