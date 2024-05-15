An alleged letter of undertaking Portable Zazu agreed with a car dealer to acquire the car that got him arrested has emerged online

A voice note of the car dealer appealing to the Zeh Nation label boss to balance up payment has also leaked online

This comes after the Nigerian Police arrested the controversial singer who attempted to evade arrest

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has continued to make headlines hours after the Nigerian Police arrested him over an unpaid debt.

Following his arrest, an alleged letter of undertaking outlining the terms and conditions agreed by the Zazu crooner has emerged online.

While reports have been circulating that Portable was arrested for purchasing a G-Wagon, the letter undertaking, which was agreed upon in January 2024, showed it was a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 350.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Zeh Nation label boss had acquired a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 during the same period, which he claimed cost him N50 million.

The undertaking, however, revealed the car was worth N27 million, with the singer still owing N14 million to balance up.

Voice recordings of the car dealer attempting to contact Portable to pay up have also leaked on social media.

In the viral recordings, the dealer who spoke in Yoruba told the singer to either pay the remaining balance or return the vehicle, which Portable refused.

The car dealer’s petition led to the singer's arrest, as the agreement stated that he had the right to repossess the vehicle without issuing a refund.

See the alleged letter of undertaking, including voice recordings, below

What people are saying about Portable's arrest

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

shyna4me:

"Celebrity dey collect car on credit and promissory note. Na mumu dey allow SM pressure enter their head. Everyone is out there leaving a fake life. If you like no get sense. SM is not reality."

Fj__Ng:

"And no be say he no get the money ... This guy sef get wahala for body."

etzsylva:

"And he’s the one calling Seyi Vibez and Zino out for fake life hypocrite."

am_Reedone:

"So na hire purchase Benz portable go collect?"

Ayomiepat_:

"Imagine, after all his bragging. He should thank his God that Bob Risky is still in jail because en."

Portable Zazu attempts to evade arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a viral video of Portable trying to escape arrest.

In the clip, men of the Nigerian police were seen arriving on the scene with a warrant to take the singer into custody.

Minutes after Portable was shown his arrest warrant, he was seen jumping a gate and taking to his heels to avoid being taken into custody.

