Kouvr Annon’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth, siblings

Kouvr Annon is a renowned YouTuber, Instagram star, social media influencer and model from the United States. She boasts a considerable following on her TikTok account and other social media platforms.

Photo: @k0uvr on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kouvr Annon started her model career in 2018. It all started with her posting her modelling photos, fashion trends, and travel photos on social media. Additionally, she has a YouTube channel she started in 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Kouvr Ho'oipo A Mē Kamakalāni O'anela Kahokūlani Vincent Annon Gender Female Date of birth 31 May 2000 Age 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Oahu, Hawaii, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurement in inches 34-29-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-73-88 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Alex Warren Profession YouTuber, TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $3 million Instagram @k0uvr TikTok @k0uvr

Kouvr Annon's biography

The social media influencer was born in Oahu, Hawaii, in the United States of America. Her real name is Kouvr Ho'oipo A Mē Kamakalāni O'anela Kahokūlani Vincent Annon. Is Kouvr a Hawaiian native? Yes, she is from Hawaii and an American national.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She was reportedly raised by a housewife mother and a businessman father. Currently, she lives in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Who are Kouvr Annon's siblings?

Annon was raised alongside four siblings. However, she has not mentioned their names, but they are all sisters.

When is Kouvr's birthday?

The American YouTuber was born on 31 May 2000. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. She had the following to say during her 22nd birthday,

I don’t know about you but I’m feelin 22

Why is Kouvr Annon famous?

She is a social media influencer known for her modelling and dancing content. Additionally, she has a TikTok account with 13.6 million followers. She has an Instagram account where she boasts a huge following of 2.2 million followers.

The American´s social media personality has a YouTube account, where she normally posts videos with her boyfriend. She started her YouTube channel in 2019 and currently has 653k subscribers.

How much money does Kouvr make?

According to BigStarBio, the American social media star's net worth is $3 million. However, this information is not official. She primarily makes her earnings from her social media endeavours.

Is Kouvr getting married?

The YouTuber has not stated whether she is getting married. However, she is in a relationship with Alex Warren, a social media star from the United States. So, how long have Kouvr and Alex been dating? They have dated since December 2018, which is over three years now.

How tall is Kouvr?

Her height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. She weighs about 55 kilograms or 121 pounds. Her body measurements are 34-29-35 inches or 86-73-88 centimetres. She has blonde hair and grey eyes.

FAQs

What is Kouvr's real name? Her full name is Kouvr Ho'oipo A Mē Kamakalāni O'anela Kahokūlani Vincent Annon. How old is Kouvr Annon? Kouvr Annon's age is 22 years old as of 2022. Is Kouvr Annon on TikTok? Yes. At the time of writing, her TikTok account has over 13.6 million followers and 438 million likes. What is Kouvr Anno´s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Gemini What is Kouvr's height? She is reportedly 5' 5" or 165 centimetres tall. What is Kouvr Annon's net worth? The social media influencer's net worth is alleged to be $3 million.

Kouvr Annon is a famous American TikTok star, YouTuber, and social media influencer. She has a massive following across various social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram.

READ ALSO: Jenna Sinatra’s biography: age, boyfriend, relation to Frank Sinatra

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jenna Sinatra. She is a popular American YouTuber, TikTok star, and social media personality. Her joint YouTube account with her boyfriend Will has made her become popular.

Jenna Sinatra created her TikTok account in August 2019. Apart from TikTok, she has an active YouTube channel and Instagram account, with a decent following.

Source: Legit.ng