Access Bank has announced job vacancies for recent graduates and has set a deadline for interested persons to submit application

These positions are open to graduates with no prior experience, provided they meet the minimum qualifications

Successful applicants will join Access Bank's workforce scattered all over Nigeria, and several countries

Access Bank has announced it is accepting applications from Nigerian graduates for its entry-level trainee program.

The programme offers graduates a pathway into the organisation and banking career.

The bank announced the new vacancy in a statement published on its website obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Access bank graduate job vacancy

According to Access Bank, the job opportunity is available for Entry Level Training Program (ELTP) Retail for African graduates at Access Bank.

The message to candidates by Access Bank reads:

"Are you driven, confident and enthusiastic about the banking sector? Do you want to pursue your passion as a career? Are you prepared to assist us on our mission to establish a top-tier financial institution? You are perfect for our Entry Level Training Program.

"At Access, we are not just redefining banking; we are crafting a story of African excellence.

"We invite you to be a part of this exciting journey!"

"Applications must be completed online and should not be duplicated. Duplicate applications will be deemed invalid. Please review and ensure accuracy and completeness of all information provided on your application form before you submit.

"False information given during the application process or afterward will result in automatic disqualification."

Access Bank further warned interested candidates not to pay anyone for help.

The bank added:

"Access Bank does not demand payment from applicants. Application is free.

"Access Bank does not assign agents to assist applicants in processing applications in this category.

"Only successful candidates at each stage of the exercise will be contacted.

Access bank job application details

Candidates must have a minimum of B.Sc. degree in any discipline.

Candidates must not be older than 26 years as at the date of application.

Candidates with MSc, LLB must not be older than 28 years as at the date of application.

Candidates must have a minimum of second class lower (2:2) from a reputable university.

Candidates must have completed NYSC.

To apply, click on this link.

The application closing date is Sunday, May 19, 2024.

