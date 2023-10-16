Biography of Jordan Matter: age, family, net worth

Jordan Matter is an American photographer, actor, author, and social media influencer. He has been featured in a few notable TV shows, such as Law & Order and Dhar and Laura. Get to learn more about Jordan Matter: age, family, and profession.

Jordan Matter having a fun moment with his daughter (left). The photographer shows a wristband with her daughter's name (right). Photo: @jordanmatter on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jordan Matter comes from a celebrity family—he was raised around cameras because his family is in the entertainment industry. He is best recognised for his photography work, which was inspired by the works of photojournalist Henri Cartier-Bresson. What is Jordan Matter’s age? Discover more details of the pro photographer in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name Jordan Matter Gender Male Date of birth 6 October 1966 Age 57 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Paula Feiten Father Alex Matter Relationship status Married Partner Lauren Boyer Children 2 Profession Photographer, content creator, author, actor Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @jordanmatter TikTok @realjordanmatter Instagram Jordan Matter

Biography of Jordan Matter: age, family

The photography expert was born in New York, United States, into the family of Paula Feiten and Alex Matter. His grandfather, Herbert Matter, was a renowned Swiss-American photographer and graphic designer. His father, Alex Matter, is a writer, film director, and production manager.

Who is Jordan Matter's mom? His mother, Paula Feiten, is a former model. She was reportedly a successful Ford model.

What is Jordan Matter’s age?

The photographer is 57 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 October 1966. His zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Jordan Matter known for?

Jordan Matter began his career in the film industry as an actor. According to IMDb, his first acting credit was in the TV series Law & Order in 2000. Here is a list of his movies and TV shows has been in:

Law & Order (2000)

(2000) Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2003)

(2003) Dhar Mann Studios Behind the Scenes Channel (2021)

(2021) Jenna Davis (2021)

(2021) Dhar and Laura (2022)

(2022) Jeremy Hutchins (2022)

(2022) Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023)

He is also a renowned photographer. The works of photojournalist Henri Cartier-Bresson inspired his photography interest. People began to notice his photography after his photos of a model friend went viral. Different media companies, including the BBC, MSNBC, CBS, and NBC, have profiled the photographer.

His photography has opened his doors to writing multiple books. He is the author of Dance Among Us, Born to Dance, Dancers After Dark, and Uncovered: Women in Word and Image. He also runs an online retail business, selling apparel and posters.

Jordan Matter boasts a massive social media following across various platforms. He has approximately 2.1 million followers on Instagram, where he shares his photography pieces. He has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 17 million subscribers. He also features his family members in most of his TikTok videos, where he has amassed over 5.3 million followers as of writing.

Jordan Matter’s net worth

The dance photographer’s net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million, according to Buzz Learn. His primary source of income is believed to be his photography business. He also earns from content creation and acting.

Jordan Matter’s family

He is a family man with a wife and two children. Jordan Matter’s wife, Lauren Boyer, is a veterinarian. The couple's love story began in college, and after dating for a while, they exchanged marriage vows in May 2002. They have been married for more than two decades as of 2023.

Jordan Matter has two children: a son, Hudson and a daughter, Salish. Hudson, born on 29 December 2005 and is a social media influencer and up-and-coming photographer.

Jordan Matter’s daughter, Salish, was born on 29 November 2009, and she is a social media influencer and level six gymnast. Salish appears on the cover of her dad’s book, Born To Dance.

How tall is Jordan Matter?

The American professional photographer is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jordan Matter

Who is Jordan Matter? He is a professional photographer and social media personality. He is also famous as the son of film director Alex Matter and former model Paula Feiten. Does Jordan Matter have siblings? He is seemingly the only child of his parents. When was Jordan Matter born? He was born on 6 October 1966. How old is Jordan Matter? He is 57 years old as of 2023. Where is Jordan Matter from? He hails from New York, United States. Where does Jordan Matter live now? He resides with his family in New York City, New York, United States. Is Jordan Matter married? His wife is Lauren Boyer, a veterinarian. How many children does Jordan Matter have? He has two children, Salish and Hudson.

Hopefully, you have learned more about Jordan Matters: age, family, net worth, and more. Matter is a professional photographer. He has a few acting credits and enjoys a massive following as a social media influencer.

Legit.ng recently published Vina Sky’s biography. She is a model and adult film actress recognised for starring in multiple movies, such as Girlsway Originals and Between the Lines.

Before venturing into the adult entertainment industry, Vina Sky was a waitress and receptionist. She started acting in adult movies at 19 and has appeared in multiple films. Who is her boyfriend, and does she have kids?

Source: Legit.ng