Gail Bean’s age, height, parents, net worth, movies and TV shows

Celebrity biographies

by  Night Mongina

Gail Mitchell, Gail Bean, is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She first gained public recognition for portraying Jasmine in the 2015 independent film Unexpected. She is also known for her roles in Robyn Hood, Snowfall, and P-Valley. Her talent and hard work have helped her become a versatile actress in the entertainment industry. What is Gail Bean’s age?

Gail Bean’s age
Gail Bean attends the HBO Max original comedy series "RAP SH!T" premiere at Hammer Museum on 13 July 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Gail Bean first hit the big screens in 2011 after being cast in Diamonds Aren't Forever as Jessica Roberts. Currently, she boasts over 40 acting credits under her name. Gail Bean’s biography has all you need to know about the actress.

Profile summary

Full nameGail Mitchell
Famous asGail Bean
GenderFemale
Date of birth27 November 1992
Age31 years old as of 2023
ZodiacSagittarius
Place of birthStone Mountain, Georgia, United States
Current residenceAtlanta, Georgia, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches5’3’’
Height in centimetres160
Weight in pounds110
Weight in kilograms50
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherRita Mitchell
Siblings5
Relationship statusSingle
SchoolStephenson High School
UniversityValdosta State University
ProfessionActress, writer, producer
Net worth$1 million–$5 million
Instagram@gail__bean

What is Gail Bean’s age?

The rising actress is 31 years old as of 2023. When is Gail Bean’s birthday? She was born on 27 November 1992. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

She was born Gail Mitchell in Stone Mountain, Georgia, United States and later, her family relocated to the Atlanta, Georgia area, where she grew up. She is an American national of African-American heritage. Gail Bean’s mother is called Rita Mitchell. She grew up alongside five siblings.

Gail completed her high school education at Stephenson High School. She later enrolled at Valdosta State University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. She also studied at Karlsruhe University in Germany.

gail bean’s bio
Actress Gail Bean attends The Variety Studio At Sundance Presented By Dockers on 25 January 2015 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Joe Scarnici
Source: Getty Images

Career

Gail Bean made her first onscreen appearance in 2011 after she was cast in the project Diamonds Aren't Forever Jessica Roberts. She later landed more roles in various short films and shows such as Herstory, Estrogen and At Mamu's Feet.

The actress first rose to stardom in 2015 after she starred in the film Unexpected. In the movie, Bean portrayed Jasmine. Subsequently, Gail has showcased her versatility in numerous series, including Insecure, Meta-Dimensional, Chicago P.D., and Velvet.

Her big break came in 2018 when she played the role of Wanda Bell in the FX series Snowfall. Her performance in the show earned her critical acclaim and brought her widespread attention.

Gail Bean’s movies and TV shows

Gail is recently known for her roles in Robyn Hood and P-Valley. Below is a list of her movies and TV shows, according to her IMDb profile.

YearMovie/TV showRole
2018-2023SnowfallWanda Bell
2022Robyn HoodRobyn
2022P-VallyRoulette
2020Cast Black Talent Virtual Reading SeriesToyia
2020Love in the Time of CoronaAdeah
2020Paradise LostGynnifer Green
2020Grey's Anatomy Caitlin Freeman
2019Test PatternAmber
2019Games People PlayQuanisha
2019Skin in the GameJasmine
2018VelvetDemetra
2018DetroitersAngel
2018AtlantaNadine
2018Chicago P.D.Sienna
2017The TrusteeDelana
2017Meta-DimensionalGaia
2016InsecureRasheeda
2016The Belko ExperimentLeota Hynek
2015UnexpectedJasmine
2014SugerAja
2014Good WoodJuror 1
2013At Mamu's FeetAmanda
2013EstrogenMonica
2012HerstorySusie Screw
2011Diamonds Aren't ForeverJessica Roberts

What is Gail Bean’s net worth?

The American actress's net worth is alleged to be between 1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is attributed to her thriving acting career.

Gail bean’s boyfriend
Gail Bean arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on 25 February 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton
Source: Getty Images

Who is Gail Bean’s boyfriend?

The actress is not in a romantic relationship with anyone. She is currently presumed single as she has not disclosed any details concerning her previous and current relationship.

How tall is Gail Bean?

The American entertainer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Fast facts about Gail Bean

  1. Who is Gail Bean? She is an American actress, writer, and producer.
  2. Where is Gail Bean from? She was born in Stone Mountain, Georgia, United States.
  3. How old is Gail Bean? She is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 November 1992.
  4. What is Gail Bean's real name? Her real name is Gail Mitchell.
  5. Who are Gail Bean’s parents? Her mother is called Rita Mitchell. However, her father's identity is unknown.
  6. Who is Gail Bean’s husband? The actress is not married and has never been married before.
  7. Where did Gail Bean go to college? She graduated from Valdosta State University. She also attended Karlsruhe University in Germany.
  8. What is Gail Bean’s height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.

Gail Bean’s age is 31 years old as of 2023. She is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She first rose to stardom by portraying Jasmine in the 2015 independent film Unexpected. She is also known for her roles in The Belko Experiment, Robyn Hood, Snowfall and P-Valley. Gail Bean currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Legit.ng recently published rapper Peysoh's biography. He is an American rapper known for his hit tracks such as Hungry For A Bag, 6 Block and Ain't Worried. Peysoh. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Peysoh was born on 23 December 2003 in Maywood, California, United States. He has collaborated with several artists, such as SvyPreme, Lil Werdo, Bossmann, Kruk One and Swifty Blue. He is currently serving his sentence in jail. Peysoh's bio has more details about his life and career.

Source: Legit.ng

