Gail Bean’s age, height, parents, net worth, movies and TV shows

Gail Mitchell, Gail Bean, is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She first gained public recognition for portraying Jasmine in the 2015 independent film Unexpected. She is also known for her roles in Robyn Hood, Snowfall, and P-Valley. Her talent and hard work have helped her become a versatile actress in the entertainment industry. What is Gail Bean’s age?

Gail Bean first hit the big screens in 2011 after being cast in Diamonds Aren't Forever as Jessica Roberts. Currently, she boasts over 40 acting credits under her name. Gail Bean’s biography has all you need to know about the actress.

Profile summary

Full name Gail Mitchell Famous as Gail Bean Gender Female Date of birth 27 November 1992 Age 31 years old as of 2023 Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Stone Mountain, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rita Mitchell Siblings 5 Relationship status Single School Stephenson High School University Valdosta State University Profession Actress, writer, producer Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @gail__bean

What is Gail Bean’s age?

The rising actress is 31 years old as of 2023. When is Gail Bean’s birthday? She was born on 27 November 1992. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

She was born Gail Mitchell in Stone Mountain, Georgia, United States and later, her family relocated to the Atlanta, Georgia area, where she grew up. She is an American national of African-American heritage. Gail Bean’s mother is called Rita Mitchell. She grew up alongside five siblings.

Gail completed her high school education at Stephenson High School. She later enrolled at Valdosta State University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. She also studied at Karlsruhe University in Germany.

Career

Gail Bean made her first onscreen appearance in 2011 after she was cast in the project Diamonds Aren't Forever Jessica Roberts. She later landed more roles in various short films and shows such as Herstory, Estrogen and At Mamu's Feet.

The actress first rose to stardom in 2015 after she starred in the film Unexpected. In the movie, Bean portrayed Jasmine. Subsequently, Gail has showcased her versatility in numerous series, including Insecure, Meta-Dimensional, Chicago P.D., and Velvet.

Her big break came in 2018 when she played the role of Wanda Bell in the FX series Snowfall. Her performance in the show earned her critical acclaim and brought her widespread attention.

Gail Bean’s movies and TV shows

Gail is recently known for her roles in Robyn Hood and P-Valley. Below is a list of her movies and TV shows, according to her IMDb profile.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2018-2023 Snowfall Wanda Bell 2022 Robyn Hood Robyn 2022 P-Vally Roulette 2020 Cast Black Talent Virtual Reading Series Toyia 2020 Love in the Time of Corona Adeah 2020 Paradise Lost Gynnifer Green 2020 Grey's Anatomy Caitlin Freeman 2019 Test Pattern Amber 2019 Games People Play Quanisha 2019 Skin in the Game Jasmine 2018 Velvet Demetra 2018 Detroiters Angel 2018 Atlanta Nadine 2018 Chicago P.D. Sienna 2017 The Trustee Delana 2017 Meta-Dimensional Gaia 2016 Insecure Rasheeda 2016 The Belko Experiment Leota Hynek 2015 Unexpected Jasmine 2014 Suger Aja 2014 Good Wood Juror 1 2013 At Mamu's Feet Amanda 2013 Estrogen Monica 2012 Herstory Susie Screw 2011 Diamonds Aren't Forever Jessica Roberts

What is Gail Bean’s net worth?

The American actress's net worth is alleged to be between 1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is attributed to her thriving acting career.

Who is Gail Bean’s boyfriend?

The actress is not in a romantic relationship with anyone. She is currently presumed single as she has not disclosed any details concerning her previous and current relationship.

How tall is Gail Bean?

The American entertainer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Fast facts about Gail Bean

Gail Bean’s age is 31 years old as of 2023. She is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She first rose to stardom by portraying Jasmine in the 2015 independent film Unexpected. She is also known for her roles in The Belko Experiment, Robyn Hood, Snowfall and P-Valley. Gail Bean currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

