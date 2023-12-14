Gail Bean’s age, height, parents, net worth, movies and TV shows
Gail Mitchell, Gail Bean, is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She first gained public recognition for portraying Jasmine in the 2015 independent film Unexpected. She is also known for her roles in Robyn Hood, Snowfall, and P-Valley. Her talent and hard work have helped her become a versatile actress in the entertainment industry. What is Gail Bean’s age?
Gail Bean first hit the big screens in 2011 after being cast in Diamonds Aren't Forever as Jessica Roberts. Currently, she boasts over 40 acting credits under her name. Gail Bean’s biography has all you need to know about the actress.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Gail Mitchell
|Famous as
|Gail Bean
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|27 November 1992
|Age
|31 years old as of 2023
|Zodiac
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Stone Mountain, Georgia, United States
|Current residence
|Atlanta, Georgia, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’3’’
|Height in centimetres
|160
|Weight in pounds
|110
|Weight in kilograms
|50
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Rita Mitchell
|Siblings
|5
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Stephenson High School
|University
|Valdosta State University
|Profession
|Actress, writer, producer
|Net worth
|$1 million–$5 million
|@gail__bean
What is Gail Bean’s age?
The rising actress is 31 years old as of 2023. When is Gail Bean’s birthday? She was born on 27 November 1992. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
She was born Gail Mitchell in Stone Mountain, Georgia, United States and later, her family relocated to the Atlanta, Georgia area, where she grew up. She is an American national of African-American heritage. Gail Bean’s mother is called Rita Mitchell. She grew up alongside five siblings.
Gail completed her high school education at Stephenson High School. She later enrolled at Valdosta State University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. She also studied at Karlsruhe University in Germany.
Career
Gail Bean made her first onscreen appearance in 2011 after she was cast in the project Diamonds Aren't Forever Jessica Roberts. She later landed more roles in various short films and shows such as Herstory, Estrogen and At Mamu's Feet.
The actress first rose to stardom in 2015 after she starred in the film Unexpected. In the movie, Bean portrayed Jasmine. Subsequently, Gail has showcased her versatility in numerous series, including Insecure, Meta-Dimensional, Chicago P.D., and Velvet.
Her big break came in 2018 when she played the role of Wanda Bell in the FX series Snowfall. Her performance in the show earned her critical acclaim and brought her widespread attention.
Gail Bean’s movies and TV shows
Gail is recently known for her roles in Robyn Hood and P-Valley. Below is a list of her movies and TV shows, according to her IMDb profile.
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2018-2023
|Snowfall
|Wanda Bell
|2022
|Robyn Hood
|Robyn
|2022
|P-Vally
|Roulette
|2020
|Cast Black Talent Virtual Reading Series
|Toyia
|2020
|Love in the Time of Corona
|Adeah
|2020
|Paradise Lost
|Gynnifer Green
|2020
|Grey's Anatomy
|Caitlin Freeman
|2019
|Test Pattern
|Amber
|2019
|Games People Play
|Quanisha
|2019
|Skin in the Game
|Jasmine
|2018
|Velvet
|Demetra
|2018
|Detroiters
|Angel
|2018
|Atlanta
|Nadine
|2018
|Chicago P.D.
|Sienna
|2017
|The Trustee
|Delana
|2017
|Meta-Dimensional
|Gaia
|2016
|Insecure
|Rasheeda
|2016
|The Belko Experiment
|Leota Hynek
|2015
|Unexpected
|Jasmine
|2014
|Suger
|Aja
|2014
|Good Wood
|Juror 1
|2013
|At Mamu's Feet
|Amanda
|2013
|Estrogen
|Monica
|2012
|Herstory
|Susie Screw
|2011
|Diamonds Aren't Forever
|Jessica Roberts
What is Gail Bean’s net worth?
The American actress's net worth is alleged to be between 1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is attributed to her thriving acting career.
Who is Gail Bean’s boyfriend?
The actress is not in a romantic relationship with anyone. She is currently presumed single as she has not disclosed any details concerning her previous and current relationship.
How tall is Gail Bean?
The American entertainer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.
Fast facts about Gail Bean
- Who is Gail Bean? She is an American actress, writer, and producer.
- Where is Gail Bean from? She was born in Stone Mountain, Georgia, United States.
- How old is Gail Bean? She is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 November 1992.
- What is Gail Bean's real name? Her real name is Gail Mitchell.
- Who are Gail Bean’s parents? Her mother is called Rita Mitchell. However, her father's identity is unknown.
- Who is Gail Bean’s husband? The actress is not married and has never been married before.
- Where did Gail Bean go to college? She graduated from Valdosta State University. She also attended Karlsruhe University in Germany.
- What is Gail Bean’s height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.
Gail Bean’s age is 31 years old as of 2023. She is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She first rose to stardom by portraying Jasmine in the 2015 independent film Unexpected. She is also known for her roles in The Belko Experiment, Robyn Hood, Snowfall and P-Valley. Gail Bean currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
Source: Legit.ng