Low Tier God’s age, height, real name, parents, net worth

Dalauan Sparrow, popularly known as Low Tier God or LTG, is a popular gamer, online streamer and content creator from the United States of America. He became famous for uploading gaming content, title reviews and reaction videos on YouTube. He is also known for his Twitch gameplay and has established a large fan base. What is Low Tier God's age?

Low Tier God posing for a picture in a black t-shirt and pants (L). Low Tier God holding specs (R). Photo: @dalauansparrow (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Low Tier God is a popular Twitch streamer and professional gamer known for his gameplay in Street Fighter and other games, especially fighting games. He is also known for his online rage-quits, roasts and his trademark intro pose. He has amassed a considerable fan base on Twitch and other social media platforms.

Profile summary

Full name Dalauan Sparrow Nickname Low Tier God Gender Male Date of birth 19 November 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Southern California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6′5″ Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single University University of Antelope Valley Profession Twitch streamer, gamer Net worth $1 million – $5 million Instagram @dalauansparrow X (Twitter) @LowTiierGod

What is Low Tier God’s age?

The online content creator is 33 years old as of 2023. When is Low Tier God’s birthday? He was born on 19 November 1990. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Low Tier God was born Dalauan Sparrow in Los Angeles, California, United States, where he grew up. He is an American national of African American heritage.

What does Low Tier God do for a living?

Low Tier God is a gamer, online streamer, content creator and social media personality. He gained popularity on YouTube, where he regularly uploaded content related to his gaming experiences, including highlights from his streams, tutorials, reaction videos, and commentary on various gaming topics. He has, however, been permanently banned from YouTube.

Aside from YouTube, Low Tier God is a live-stream gaming broadcaster on Twitch, where he has amassed over 253 thousand followers as of now. He is popular in the Fighting Game Community (FGC) and has gained widespread recognition for his exceptional gameplay in Street Fighter and other games.

Throughout his gaming career, he has participated in various tournaments and competitions, showcasing his skills on a professional level. He was featured on ELEAGUE 's reality TV show The Challenger: Street Fighter V (2018) as a fighting game competitor alongside other competitive Street Fighter players such as RobTV and Gllty.

He is also active on TikTok with over 203 thousand followers. His Instagram account boasts over 116 thousand followers as of now. He has over 114 thousand followers on X (Twitter).

In addition to his social media career, Low Tier God has a knack for fashion. He runs an online clothing brand called The Covenant Brand. It is primarily men's clothing including T-shirts and shorts.

What is Low Tier God’s net worth?

The American digital content creator has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

How tall is Low Tier God?

The YouTube star stands at 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 209 pounds or 95 kilograms.

Fast facts about Low Tier God

Low Tier God’s age is 33 years old as of 2023. He is an American gamer, online streamer and social media personality. He rose to stardom on YouTube for uploading gaming content, title reviews and reaction videos. He is also known for his Twitch gameplay, where he primarily focuses on fighting games, particularly Street Fighter.

