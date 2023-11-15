Global site navigation

Local editions

Who is Byron Allen’s wife? Get to know Jennifer Lucas
Celebrity biographies

Who is Byron Allen’s wife? Get to know Jennifer Lucas

by  Isaac Wangethi

Byron Allen's wife, Jennifer Lucas, is an American television show producer widely known for her notable work in projects like 47 Meters Down, Replicas and Boss Level. Her husband is a renowned comedian, entrepreneur, philanthropist and TV producer. Learn more about her, including how she met Allen.

Byron Allen’s wife
Jennifer Lucas (L) and Byron Allen at Byron Allen's Oscar Gala at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Byron Allen's wife debuted as a producer in 2001 in the TV series Dismissed. She and her husband have been married for over 15 years. She is a mother of three—two daughters and a son. Jennifer currently resides in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full nameJennifer Lucas Allen
GenderFemale
Date of birth27 January 1962
Age61 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, United States
Current residenceBeverly Hills, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'8"
Height in centimetres173
Weight in pounds126
Weight in kilograms57
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
Body measurements in inches34-30-34
Body measurements in centimetres86-76-86
FatherRobert Lucas
MotherCheri
Marital statusMarried
HusbandByron Allen Folks
Children3
UniversitySt. Cloud State University
ProfessionTelevision producer

Read also

Get to know Reed Cross Howard, director Ron Howard's son

Byron Allen’s wife' biography

The American producer was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Jennifer Lukas' age? She is 61 years old as of 2023. The celebrity wife was born on 27 January 1962. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

The TV host is the daughter of Robert and Cheri Lucas. She graduated from St.Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, United States.

Jennifer Lucas' age
Jennifer Lucas attends the Allen Media Group upfront presentation at Avra in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh
Source: Getty Images

What does Jennifer Lucas do for a living?

Jennifer is a TV show producer and executive producer at Entertainment Studios, her husband's entertainment company. Her first project as a producer was in the 2001 TV series Dismissed. Since then, she has been an executive producer in numerous other movies and television series. Here are some of the films and TV series Jennifer has produced.

Films/TV showsYear
Justice for the People with Judge Milian2023
America's Court with Judge Ross2023
Boss Level2020
Arctic Dogs2019
47 Meters Down: Uncage2019
The Hurricane Heist2018
Hostiles2017
Friend Request2016
Supreme Justice with Judge Karen2013–2014
Beautiful Homes & Great Estates2008–2013
Who Wants to Date a Comedian?2011–2012
Every Woman2008
Comics Unleashed2006–2007
Designers Fashions & Runways2004

Read also

Is Carol Burnett still alive, and what is she up to now?

What is Jennifer Lucas' net worth?

Byron Allen's spouse has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a producer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

How long have Byron Allen and Jennifer Lucas been together?

The couple dated for six years before tying the knot on 1 September 2007. Additionally, they were engaged for eight months. The pair held their wedding at the Hotel Bel-Air in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

They have three children—two daughters, Chloe Ava and Olivia Rose Allen and a son named Lucas Byron. Chloe was born on 22 August 2008. Olivia Rose was born on 7 April 2010 and Lucas was born on 11 December 2012.

Byron Allen's spouse
Byron Allen, Jennifer Lucas, Chloe Ava Allen, Olivia Rose Allen, and Lucas Byron Allen attend the Allen Media Group upfront presentation at Avra in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh
Source: Getty Images

Jennifer's husband, Byron Allen Folks, is a comedian, businessman, and television producer. He is the chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios based in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Read also

Is Shemar Moore married? A look at the actor’s relationships

Fast facts about Byron Allen's wife

  1. Who is Jennifer Lucas? She is a film producer from the United States.
  2. Who is Byron Allen married to? He is married to Jennifer Lucas.
  3. When did Jennifer Lucas get married? They tied the knot on 1 September 2007.
  4. When is Jennifer Lucas' birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 27 January.
  5. How old is Jennifer Lucas? She is 61 years old as of 2023.
  6. What is Jennifer Lucas's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
  7. Who are the Byron Allen's family members? His family consist of himself, his wife and his three children (Olivia Rose, Chloe Ava, and Lucas Byron).
  8. What is Jennifer Lucas' net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $5 million.

Byron Allen's wife, Jennifer Lucas, is a TV show producer from the United States. As of 2023, they have been married for over 15 years. She is a producer known for films and TV series such as Boss Level, 47 Meters Down and Served Like a Girl. She is a mother of three children.

Read also

Ice Cube’s kids: How many children does the rapper have?

Legit.ng recently published Peter Thurnwald's biography. He is an actor, producer and director from South Korea. He is best known for his role as Alex Finnerty in the TV series XO, Kitty. Peter has a massive following on his Instagram page.

Peter Thurnwald was born in South Korea and adopted by an Australian family. He made his acting debut in 2017, and since then, he has been featured in shows and films, including Young Rock and Bump. Peter currently resides in Robina, Queensland, Australia.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel