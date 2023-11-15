Who is Byron Allen’s wife? Get to know Jennifer Lucas

Byron Allen's wife, Jennifer Lucas, is an American television show producer widely known for her notable work in projects like 47 Meters Down, Replicas and Boss Level. Her husband is a renowned comedian, entrepreneur, philanthropist and TV producer. Learn more about her, including how she met Allen.

Jennifer Lucas (L) and Byron Allen at Byron Allen's Oscar Gala at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian (modified by author)

Byron Allen's wife debuted as a producer in 2001 in the TV series Dismissed. She and her husband have been married for over 15 years. She is a mother of three—two daughters and a son. Jennifer currently resides in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Lucas Allen Gender Female Date of birth 27 January 1962 Age 61 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Body measurements in inches 34-30-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-76-86 Father Robert Lucas Mother Cheri Marital status Married Husband Byron Allen Folks Children 3 University St. Cloud State University Profession Television producer

Byron Allen’s wife' biography

The American producer was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Jennifer Lukas' age? She is 61 years old as of 2023. The celebrity wife was born on 27 January 1962. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

The TV host is the daughter of Robert and Cheri Lucas. She graduated from St.Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, United States.

Jennifer Lucas attends the Allen Media Group upfront presentation at Avra in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh

What does Jennifer Lucas do for a living?

Jennifer is a TV show producer and executive producer at Entertainment Studios, her husband's entertainment company. Her first project as a producer was in the 2001 TV series Dismissed. Since then, she has been an executive producer in numerous other movies and television series. Here are some of the films and TV series Jennifer has produced.

Films/TV shows Year Justice for the People with Judge Milian 2023 America's Court with Judge Ross 2023 Boss Level 2020 Arctic Dogs 2019 47 Meters Down: Uncage 2019 The Hurricane Heist 2018 Hostiles 2017 Friend Request 2016 Supreme Justice with Judge Karen 2013–2014 Beautiful Homes & Great Estates 2008–2013 Who Wants to Date a Comedian? 2011–2012 Every Woman 2008 Comics Unleashed 2006–2007 Designers Fashions & Runways 2004

What is Jennifer Lucas' net worth?

Byron Allen's spouse has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a producer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

How long have Byron Allen and Jennifer Lucas been together?

The couple dated for six years before tying the knot on 1 September 2007. Additionally, they were engaged for eight months. The pair held their wedding at the Hotel Bel-Air in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

They have three children—two daughters, Chloe Ava and Olivia Rose Allen and a son named Lucas Byron. Chloe was born on 22 August 2008. Olivia Rose was born on 7 April 2010 and Lucas was born on 11 December 2012.

Byron Allen, Jennifer Lucas, Chloe Ava Allen, Olivia Rose Allen, and Lucas Byron Allen attend the Allen Media Group upfront presentation at Avra in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh

Jennifer's husband, Byron Allen Folks, is a comedian, businessman, and television producer. He is the chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios based in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Fast facts about Byron Allen's wife

Who is Jennifer Lucas? She is a film producer from the United States. Who is Byron Allen married to? He is married to Jennifer Lucas. When did Jennifer Lucas get married? They tied the knot on 1 September 2007. When is Jennifer Lucas' birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 27 January. How old is Jennifer Lucas? She is 61 years old as of 2023. What is Jennifer Lucas's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Who are the Byron Allen's family members? His family consist of himself, his wife and his three children (Olivia Rose, Chloe Ava, and Lucas Byron). What is Jennifer Lucas' net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $5 million.

Byron Allen's wife, Jennifer Lucas, is a TV show producer from the United States. As of 2023, they have been married for over 15 years. She is a producer known for films and TV series such as Boss Level, 47 Meters Down and Served Like a Girl. She is a mother of three children.

