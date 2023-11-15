Who is Byron Allen’s wife? Get to know Jennifer Lucas
Byron Allen's wife, Jennifer Lucas, is an American television show producer widely known for her notable work in projects like 47 Meters Down, Replicas and Boss Level. Her husband is a renowned comedian, entrepreneur, philanthropist and TV producer. Learn more about her, including how she met Allen.
Byron Allen's wife debuted as a producer in 2001 in the TV series Dismissed. She and her husband have been married for over 15 years. She is a mother of three—two daughters and a son. Jennifer currently resides in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Jennifer Lucas Allen
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|27 January 1962
|Age
|61 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Current residence
|Beverly Hills, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Weight in pounds
|126
|Weight in kilograms
|57
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Body measurements in inches
|34-30-34
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-76-86
|Father
|Robert Lucas
|Mother
|Cheri
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Byron Allen Folks
|Children
|3
|University
|St. Cloud State University
|Profession
|Television producer
Byron Allen’s wife' biography
The American producer was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Jennifer Lukas' age? She is 61 years old as of 2023. The celebrity wife was born on 27 January 1962. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
The TV host is the daughter of Robert and Cheri Lucas. She graduated from St.Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, United States.
What does Jennifer Lucas do for a living?
Jennifer is a TV show producer and executive producer at Entertainment Studios, her husband's entertainment company. Her first project as a producer was in the 2001 TV series Dismissed. Since then, she has been an executive producer in numerous other movies and television series. Here are some of the films and TV series Jennifer has produced.
|Films/TV shows
|Year
|Justice for the People with Judge Milian
|2023
|America's Court with Judge Ross
|2023
|Boss Level
|2020
|Arctic Dogs
|2019
|47 Meters Down: Uncage
|2019
|The Hurricane Heist
|2018
|Hostiles
|2017
|Friend Request
|2016
|Supreme Justice with Judge Karen
|2013–2014
|Beautiful Homes & Great Estates
|2008–2013
|Who Wants to Date a Comedian?
|2011–2012
|Every Woman
|2008
|Comics Unleashed
|2006–2007
|Designers Fashions & Runways
|2004
What is Jennifer Lucas' net worth?
Byron Allen's spouse has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a producer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband has an estimated net worth of $800 million.
How long have Byron Allen and Jennifer Lucas been together?
The couple dated for six years before tying the knot on 1 September 2007. Additionally, they were engaged for eight months. The pair held their wedding at the Hotel Bel-Air in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
They have three children—two daughters, Chloe Ava and Olivia Rose Allen and a son named Lucas Byron. Chloe was born on 22 August 2008. Olivia Rose was born on 7 April 2010 and Lucas was born on 11 December 2012.
Jennifer's husband, Byron Allen Folks, is a comedian, businessman, and television producer. He is the chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios based in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Byron Allen's wife, Jennifer Lucas, is a TV show producer from the United States. As of 2023, they have been married for over 15 years. She is a producer known for films and TV series such as Boss Level, 47 Meters Down and Served Like a Girl. She is a mother of three children.
