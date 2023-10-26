Ethan Garcia’s age, height, birthday, is he single?

Ethan Garcia is a young TikToker, content creator and social media personality from the United States. He is widely known for uploading lip-syncs, comedic skits, and transformation videos on TikTok. Garcia likes to lip-sync to TikTok sounds from famous artists such as Playboi Carti and Drake in his videos.

The American TikToker, Ethan Garcia, takes a mirror selfie. Photo: @ethangarciaaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ethan Garcia loves keeping his personal life away from the public domain. Even so, he is known for owning a few pet cats. Where does Ethan Garcia live? The TikTok sensation currently resides in Florida, United States of America.

Profile summary

Full name Ethan Garcia Gender Male Date of birth 13 December 2006 Age 16 years (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Madera, California, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession TikToker, model

Ethan Garcia’s bio

The American TikToker hails from Madera, California, United States. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Does Ethan Garcia have a brother? He has not revealed any info regarding his siblings and parents.

What school does Ethan Garcia go to? The internet sensation is yet to reveal where he schools as he loves living a low-key life. He reportedly schools in Miami.

How old is Ethan Garcia?

The American social media personality is 16 years old as of 2023. When is Ethan Garcia’s birthday? He was born on 13 December 2006. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Ethan Garcia do for a living?

He is a TikTok star and social media influencer. He entered the limelight by posting lip-syncs and comedic skits videos on his primary TikTok account. He is fond of reggaeton and hip-hop music and loves wearing dark clothes in most of his TikTok videos. His primary TikTok account has grown since, and he now boasts 1.4 million followers.

The internet sensation also has a second TikTok account where he uploads lip-syncs, comedic skits, and other relatable videos. He has over 130 thousand followers.

Does Ethan Garcia have an Instagram account? The internet sensation is equally active on Instagram and has two accounts. His primary Instagram account mainly showcases his selfies; he has over 267 thousand followers.

Is Ethan Garcia single?

The American TikToker is presumably single as he has not revealed any info regarding his love life. However, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with a fellow TikToker some time back. Her name remains a mystery.

How tall is Ethan Garcia?

Ethan Garcia from TikTok is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 114 pounds (52 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Ethan Garcia? He is an American TikToker, content creator, and social media personality. What is Ethan Garcia’s age? The internet sensation is 16 years old as of October 2023. Does Ethan Garcia have a brother? The social media personality has not revealed any info regarding his siblings. Where does Ethan Garcia live? He currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States of America. What school does Ethan Garcia go to? The American TikToker has not revealed where he schools but is rumoured to be attending a school based in Miami. Is Ethan Garcia single? The internet sensation is presumably single. How tall is Ethan Garcia? He stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Ethan Garcia is a content creator who became famous by uploading lip-syncs and comedic skits videos on TikTok. The star is also active on Instagram, with a sizable following..

Legit.ng recently published Bill Burr's biography. He is an American stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, filmmaker, and podcaster. The actor was born in Canton, Massachusetts, USA and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Bill Burr has worked in the American entertainment industry since 1992. He has released numerous stand-up comedy specials, including You People Are All the Same (2012) and Live at Red Rocks (2022). He was featured in the third episode of Breaking Bad season 4. What role did Bill Burr play in Breaking Bad?

Source: Legit.ng