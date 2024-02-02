Touré Roberts’ age, wife, children, church, net worth

Touré Roberts is a pastor, author, businessman, motivational speaker, and philanthropist from the United States. He is widely recognised as the founder and lead pastor of ONE church. The pastor has written several books, including Purpose Awakening: Discover the Epic Idea that Motivated Your Birth and Wholeness: Winning in Life from the Inside Out. What is Touré Roberts’ age?

The American pastor Touré Roberts in a green jacket and black shirt (L). Roberts in the gym (R). Photo: @toureroberts on Instagram (modified by author)

Touré Roberts is the founder of ONE, a church based in Los Angeles, USA. Do you know that the pastor has a background in business and marketing? Touré Roberts’ biography has all the fun details about him.

Profile summary

Full name Touré Roberts Gender Male Date of birth 8 September 1972 Age 51 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Simba Wiley Roberts Mother Tommye Jean Williams Marital status Married Partner Sarah Jakes Roberts Children 6 College Trinity College Profession Pastor, author, businessman, motivational speaker, philanthropist Net worth $1 million-$5 million Instagram @toureroberts Facebook @toureroberts

What is Touré Roberts’ age?

The American motivational speaker is 51 years old as of 2024. He was born on 8 September 1972. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

He attended Trinity College in the United States and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Science in Business Administration. The author also attended California State University in Northridge, California.

Where is Touré Roberts from?

He hails from Oakland, California, United States of America. He is an American national of African-American descent.

Who is Touré Roberts’ father? His father, Simba Wiley Roberts, was a philosopher, TV and Radio host, humanitarian, veteran, musician, and coach. The American pastor’s mother is Mama Tommye Jean Williams.

What does Touré Roberts do for a living?

He is a pastor, author, businessman, motivational speaker, and philanthropist. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been the President of Modern Faith Media Group since January 2015. Modern Faith Media Group Company teaches young professionals and millennials how to apply strategies for development in various aspects of life.

His modern and cerebral approach to faith has made him a famous pastor in the United States. The American pastor founded one of Los Angeles's biggest churches, ONE | A Potter's House.

Roberts is also a bestselling author and has written four books. They are:

Balance: Positioning Yourself to Do All Things Well

Wholeness: Winning in Life from the Inside Out

Purpose Awakening: Discover the Epic Idea that Motivated Your Birth

Reflection Guide for BALANCE: Position Yourself To Do All Things Well

He also has a podcast, The Called, where he initiates conversations about growth and development focusing on emerging leaders. He also co-runs another podcast with his wife, ONE | A Potter's House Church.

The motivational speaker has spoken at some of the world's most prestigious conferences about faith, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Additionally, he established One House to support up-and-coming gospel artists.

Touré is also a successful entrepreneur. The American businessman founded his first company serving the tech industry in 1998. He founded Touré Enterprises, Inc. in May 2011 and has been its CEO since its establishment.

What is Touré Roberts’ net worth?

According to Net Worth Post, BuzzLearn and The Famous Data, the American pastor’s alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. He gets his wealth from his career as a businessman and author; he also runs several other business ventures.

Who is Touré Roberts’ wife?

Touré Roberts’ wife is Sarah Jakes Roberts. She is a renowned American author, pastor, and motivational speaker. Touré’s wife is known for her motivational sermons on faith, relationships, and personal growth. She is the daughter of the famous American pastor, author, and filmmaker Bishop T.D. Jakes.

How did Sarah Jakes meet Touré Roberts?

The duo met through a friend in 2014 after the release of Lost & Found. Sarah Jakes and Touré walked down the aisle on 23 November 2014. However, Touré was initially married before meeting Sarah. Touré Roberts’ first wife is Lori Roberts, an American motivational speaker and children’s books author.

Sarah Jakes was also married to the former NFL linebacker Robert Henson before meeting Touré. Henson and Sarah ended their marriage in 2012 after being together for about 4 years.

What is Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes’ age difference?

Touré Roberts is 16 years older than his wife, Sarah Jakes (born on 17 July 1988). She is 35 years old as of January 2024.

Does Touré Roberts have kids?

The American author is a father of six children: Ren Taylor, Teya Hunter, Isaiah, Ella Roberts, Malachi Jakes and Makenzie Henson. He had Ren Taylor, Teya Hunter and Isaiah from his first marriage with Lori Roberts.

Ren was born on 21 May 1996 and is slowly carving a career as an American singer. Teya Hunter was born on 11 February 1998. She is a YouTuber and blogger.

Touré Roberts welcomed his third child, Isaiah, on 29 October 2002. He is an artist and a member of Generation One. Ella (born on 10 February 2016) is Sarah's youngest biological child and Touré’s fourthborn. The American pastor is also a stepfather to Malachi Jakes (born on 3 October 2002) and Makenzie Henson (14 August 2009).

FAQs

Touré Roberts is 51 years old as of 2024. He is widely known for being the lead pastor of ONE | A Potter's House based in Los Angeles. He is also a bestselling author who has published four books.

