Nigerians have been urged to desist from being emotional about the arrest and prosecution of Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, called on Nigerians to strictly adhere to the CBN act

According to the legal luminary, the fact that some persons were not brought before the court for prosecution did not mean they were right in their action

Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, and Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest's arrest and prosecution, have continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng emphasised the importance of everyone acting according to the laid down rules.

Lawyer has commended the arrest and prosecution of Bobrisky, Cubana Chief Priest for Naira Abuse

Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest were arrested and prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the abuse of the naira.

He called on Nigerians to stop being emotional about the matter. He added that those who have been prosecuted are those brought before the court.

He said:

"I feel we are being emotional about the whole situation rather than being logical about it, and we still need to understand that for a society to grow, we need to follow the laid down rules and regulations without any form of emotion attached to it.

"As a matter of fact, there are rules and regulations with respect to the issuance of the naira, spending of the Naira, and management of the naira. Then how on earth were the patriotic cities in so-called decide to abuse the naira and think the law would not come into play to deal with them?

"Let's remove emotion from the issue on the ground. The CBN act is crystal clear on what ought to be and what not to be. So this notion, this perspective, or understanding that people have that, okay? Some people are being dealt with. Some people are not being dealt with. It is not a matter of witch-hunting.

The legal icon further cited classical examples to support his point, adding that the arrest and prosecution were not wrong.

He noted:

"In the locus classical case of Epyon vs Eyong, it is expressly stated that the court is not for that Christmas. The court will not act. The court will not give you what you did not ask for. Those who have been penalized or punished have a case to answer. They have been brought before the court of law.

"If other people are also reported by chance or in any situation or circumstance, they will face the consequences of their actions. It is a cause-and-effect theory that some persons have not been punished. It does not indicate that what they've done is right; it's just that those who have been punished right now are the ones put forward to face the charge against them.

"So it's straightforward. I personally did not see anything wrong in such a situation. In fact, the best way to have a sane society is for us to do what is right without being properly informed and to do what is just without acting unjustly. You won't see people from other parts of the world abuse or deface Nara the way Nigerians have."

