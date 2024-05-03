A Nigerian lady shared her husband’s extraordinary eight-year journey in the UK, which began in 2016

A Nigerian lady narrated her husband’s eight-year journey in the UK, which began with her arrival in the nation in 2016.

She revealed that their paths crossed in 2018 following his graduation and commencement of an engineering career in Edinburgh.

The Nigerian lady also narrated how they met and got married. Photo credit: @drlisaoni

Source: TikTok

Man's 8 years in UK

The couple tied the knot in 2019, and by 2020, they were expecting their first child. Subsequently, her husband secured British citizenship in 2023, as shown by @drlisaoni.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gracey said:

“What about your degree?”

Legally.adaaa wrote:

“He got citizenship after 7 years thought it was 10?”

Lisa 'Ovwa-Oni commented:

“1 year on student visa, 5 years on tier2, lyr with ILR.”

Olakin481 also commented:

“You got the dream of every woman in your man. treat that man nicely forever pls.”

Berlishlubetakitu:

“Well done to your husband. Just inspired me seeing black mens doing well.”

Myles:

“At least a positive new on this app this morning congratulations people.”

Call Me Achalugi:

“Nice, people that came eariy , congratulations oh the struggle is different now.”

Ohemaa.co:

“Congratulations madam. just want to ask did he use a solicitor for his applications? or it was done by himself thanks.”

Sarah Uche:

“Congratulations, we are also in Edinburgh.”

Shuga.24:

“Congratulations mama more wins to you guys.”

Source: Legit.ng