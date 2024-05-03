The Nigerian Federal Government has invited eligible candidates to apply for the ongoing Romanian Agency scholarship program

The scholarship will cover major expenses and is open to undergraduates, Masters and PhD students

Application for the scholarship is strictly online, as all documents are meant to be scanned using a sharp digital camera and sent via electronic mail

The Nigerian Ministry of Education has invited eligible citizens to apply for a scholarship program by the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade.

The scholarship is open to students pursuing undergraduate certification, Master's, or Doctor of Philosophy.

The announcement was publicised on the ministry's official X (formerly Twitter) account in a post made on Thursday, April 2.

The scholarship, according to the announcement, will admit successful students into the upcoming 2024/2025 academic session.

Successful applicants will not have to worry about living costs, as the agency will cover all living expenses.

The students will, however, pay for their travel costs to the country.

The post read:

“The Federal Ministry of Education invites interested and qualified Nigerians to participate in the award of scholarships to foreign citizens by the Romanian Agency for Investments and Foreign Trade for the 2024/2025 academic session."

“For details regarding the eligibility criteria and scholarship details, qualified and interested Nigerians are to visit the underlisted email burse2024@arice.gov.ro and https://arice.gov.ro/1/burse-2024.

The deadline for application is at the end of the month, May 30, 2024. Enquiries about further details can be forwarded to 08077884417.

Selection of Candidates

According to information on the agency website, the applications submitted between March 1 and May 31 at 23:59 Romanian Time will be considered.

All documents are to be scanned and sent electronically in PDF format to burse2024@arice.gov.ro.

The original documents of successful applicants will be presented to the educational institution where selected candidates will be trained.

The statement continued:

“The final decision to award scholarships will be taken by the Ministry of Education, based on its own selection criteria, the final results of the selection process will be announced on the ARICE website and communicated by email to the selected candidates.

“The Ministry of Education, through the General Directorate of International Relations and European Affairs, will issue the Acceptance Letters / Enrollment Orders, as the case may be, until the start of the 2024-2025 academic year.”

