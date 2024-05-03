Nigerian singer Omah Lay appears to have waded into the ongoing drama between Wizkid and Davido on social media

The Soso crooner went on his Instagram stories to speak on how everybody appeared to be attacking each other online

Omah Lay then described all of the drama as noise while hoping they make good songs, netizens reacted to his rant

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Lay drew the attention of Nigerians after speaking on the drama between top musicians on social media.

Recall that after Wizkid fired shots at Davido and Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy, Kizz Daniel and Tekno Miles also exchanged heated words online.

Fans react as Omah Lay shades senior colleagues. Photos: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

A few days into the drama in the music industry, Omah Lay shared a post on his Instagram stories where he reacted to the issue.

The Soso crooner shared a photo of himself and accompanied it with a caption where he wrote that it was funny seeing how people were going at each other.

Not stopping there, he also added that he hoped that after all the noise, the next song they dropped would be good. In his words:

“It’s funny seeing everyone going at everyone. After all this noise, hope your next ish bangs, you feel me?”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Fans react as Omah Lay shades senior colleagues

Omah Lay’s submission amid the online drama between Wizkid, Davido and other senior colleagues sparked reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Boyalone_10:

“Omahlay sing pass Wizkid normally .”

Itsapril.may:

“Senior but he sings better than him .”

favourmmeso_:

“The noise was much no be lie wey sha Dey wait.”

Diisweet_fave:

“Yh that’s my baby❤️.”

yemhen_:

“Don't mind them, they intentionally want to keep creating n selling that "Big 3" thing , like other naija artists cannot be like them..... there are several Nigerian musicians singing much better... they deliberately trend to disrupt, other people's promotions n work.”

mgbe84:

“He is right all these old cats na clout chasing and beef dem still take de lime light. Dem nor get Good songs again. Omah lay na very good musician with very good lyrics and is songs still sells without clout chasing.”

Prixt_01:

“Abii ooo”

berrys_nightie:

“Wizkid own too much abeg.”

folashewa1:

“Wizkid song is always banger na una no get ear .”

Coprakary:

“Na the bitter truth.”

