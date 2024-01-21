Global site navigation

Melissa Peterman’s height, relationships, movies and TV shows
Celebrity biographies

by  Brian Oroo

Melissa Peterman is an actress, film producer, writer, and comedian from the United States. She is famous for featuring in various films and TV series, including the ABC Family sitcom Baby Daddy, Working Class and Reba. Her prowess in the entertainment scene has fuelled people’s desire to know more about her. What is Melissa Peterman’s height?

Melissa Peterman’s height
Actress Melissa Peterman attends the Pinz Bowling ReGrand Opening Party at Pinz Bowling Center on 3 November 2022 in Studio City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Melissa Peterman is an avid pet lover and has a dog named Fern. She commenced her professional acting in 1996 and has over thirty acting credits. The actress’s biography explores all the fun details you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full nameMelissa Margaret Peterman
GenderFemale
Date of birth1 July 1971
Age52 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthEdina, Minnesota, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches5’10’’
Height in centimetres178
Weight in pounds147
Weight in kilograms67
Body measurements in inches36-30-37
Body measurements in centimetres91-76-94
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
FatherAllan Peterman
MotherPamela Diane
Siblings2
Marital statusMarried
PartnerJohn Brady
Children1
SchoolBurnsville High School
CollegeMinnesota State University
ProfessionActress, film producer, comedian, writer
Net worth$8 million
Instagram@melissapeterman

What is Melissa Peterman’s height?

The American actress is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 147 pounds (67 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 36-30-37 (91-76-94 centimetres).

How old is Melissa Peterman?

The Baby Daddy actress, whose full name is Melissa Margaret Peterman, is 52 years old as of 2024. Melissa Peterman's date of birth is 1 July 1971. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where did Melissa Peterman grow up? The film producer grew up at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Her mother is Pamela Diane, and her father is Allan Peterman. The actress has an older sister named Juli and a younger brother.

Where did Melissa Peterman go to college?

She attended Burnsville High School in Minnesota, United States. Later on, she joined Minnesota State University in Mankato, where she took up a major in Theater studies.

Melissa Peterman's movies and TV shows

Melissa’s passion for acting began at a tender age, and she participated in numerous theatre plays. She broke into the entertainment industry as Madeline Monroe in Hey City Theater’s Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding production. Melissa started performing in improvisational comedy theatre at Brave New Workshop in places like the Chicago Improv Festival.

She is also a TV host known for hosting ABC Family's Dancing Fools, Bet on Your Baby, and CMT's The Singing Bee. Since her debut in Fargo (1996), the actress has worked in over 37 films and TV series. According to IMDb, below is a list of Melissa Peterman’s shows and TV series she has featured in.

Film/TV seriesRoleYear
Just Shoot Me!Claire2000
How HighMrs. Sheila Cain2001
Recipe for DisasterGigi Grant2003
Johnny BravoBecky (voice)2006
Cook Off! Nancy Shmaedeke2007
Reba Barbra Jean Booker Hart2001-2007
Girl Camp Avon Lady2007
American Dad!Sister Mary Rose Catherine (voice)2008
Eminem: We Made YouMelissa Peterman2009
Surviving SuburbiaMrs. Muncie2009
Rita Rocks Jennifer2009
Working ClassCarli Mitchell2011
Retired at 35 Julia2012
Here Comes the BoomLauren Voss2012
Muffin Top: A Love Story Kim2014
Pretty the Series Candy2010-2015
General Hospital Melissa Santoro Picard2015
Baby Daddy Bonnie Wheeler2012-2017
Dirty Politics Rita2018
A Gingerbread RomanceLinda2018
Last Man StandingCelia Powers2019-2020
Sydney to the Max Mrs. Harris2019-2020
My Babysitter the Super Hero Woman on the News (as Mellissa Peterman)2022
Haul out the Holly Pamela2022
The HammerKris2023
Young SheldonBrenda Sparks2023
Haul out the Holly: Lit Up Pamela2023

What is Melissa Peterman's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, BuzzLearn, and Idol Net Worth, the American actress and film producer has a net worth of $8 million. Her primary source of income is her TV roles and theatre performances.

Who is Melissa Peterman's husband?

Who is Melissa Peterman's husband?
Melissa Peterman, of "Reba," and her husband, John Brady, arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honouring the recipients of the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Photo: Pool
Source: Getty Images

Melissa is married to American actor John Brady. Her husband is known for appearing in movies and TV series like Captive State, Deadline Auto Theft, 100 Days to Live and How to Make It in America. Melissa and John Brady dated for two years before tying the knot on 5 June 1999. Their marriage has lasted for over two decades.

Who is Melissa Peterman’s son? The couple welcomed a son named Riley David Brady on 20 October 2005.

What happened to Melissa Peterman?

If you pay attention to the Reba actress, you will notice that her weight has fluctuated throughout her career. Melissa was initially weighing 207 pounds due to her pregnancy. After giving birth, the actress changed how she looked by shedding the extra pounds.

Did Melissa Peterman have weight reduction surgery?

The actress did not have a gastric bypass procedure and has attributed her progress to a good diet, regular exercise, proper sleep, and constant hydration. To make her weight loss journey successful, the actress adopted a high-protein diet and fibre while being low on carbs, fats, and sugars.

How much weight did Melissa lose?

The American actress lost 60 pounds by using a conventional combination of a healthful diet and exercise. She combined physical activity, such as walking her dogs, and cardio and strength training exercises, such as barbell squats, Pilates, and more.

FAQs

  1. What is Melissa Peterman's height and weight? She is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 147 pounds (67 kilograms).
  2. What nationality is Melissa Peterman? She is an American national of white ethnicity.
  3. Melissa Peterman's date of birth? The Baby Daddy actress was born on 1 July 1971.
  4. Where did Melissa Peterman go to college? She attended Minnesota State University in Mankato.
  5. Who is Melissa Peterman’s mother? Her mother is Pamela Diane.
  6. What is Melissa Peterman’s relationship status? She is married to actor John Brady.
  7. Who is Melissa Peterman’s son? Melissa and her husband, John, share a son named Riley David Brady.
  8. What is Melissa Peterman's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $8 million.

Melissa Peterman's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). She is a prominent American actress known for her roles in films like Baby Daddy, Working Class, Reba, and Here Comes the Boom.

Legit.ng recently published Leanne Morgan’s bio. She is a stand-up comedian, writer, and podcaster from the United States. Leanne was born in Adams, Massachusetts, United States and resides in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States.

Leanne Morgan began her professional comedy journey in 2008. She is widely recognised for featuring in several comedy shows, such as the Hilarious Housewives segment on the ABC talk show, The View, Dr Dhil on CBC, and Paula's Party. What is Leanne Morgan's age?

Source: Legit.ng

