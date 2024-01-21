Melissa Peterman’s height, relationships, movies and TV shows
Melissa Peterman is an actress, film producer, writer, and comedian from the United States. She is famous for featuring in various films and TV series, including the ABC Family sitcom Baby Daddy, Working Class and Reba. Her prowess in the entertainment scene has fuelled people’s desire to know more about her. What is Melissa Peterman’s height?
Melissa Peterman is an avid pet lover and has a dog named Fern. She commenced her professional acting in 1996 and has over thirty acting credits. The actress’s biography explores all the fun details you need to know about her.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Melissa Margaret Peterman
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1 July 1971
|Age
|52 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Edina, Minnesota, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’10’’
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in pounds
|147
|Weight in kilograms
|67
|Body measurements in inches
|36-30-37
|Body measurements in centimetres
|91-76-94
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Father
|Allan Peterman
|Mother
|Pamela Diane
|Siblings
|2
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|John Brady
|Children
|1
|School
|Burnsville High School
|College
|Minnesota State University
|Profession
|Actress, film producer, comedian, writer
|Net worth
|$8 million
|@melissapeterman
What is Melissa Peterman’s height?
The American actress is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 147 pounds (67 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 36-30-37 (91-76-94 centimetres).
How old is Melissa Peterman?
The Baby Daddy actress, whose full name is Melissa Margaret Peterman, is 52 years old as of 2024. Melissa Peterman's date of birth is 1 July 1971. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Where did Melissa Peterman grow up? The film producer grew up at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Her mother is Pamela Diane, and her father is Allan Peterman. The actress has an older sister named Juli and a younger brother.
Where did Melissa Peterman go to college?
She attended Burnsville High School in Minnesota, United States. Later on, she joined Minnesota State University in Mankato, where she took up a major in Theater studies.
Melissa Peterman's movies and TV shows
Melissa’s passion for acting began at a tender age, and she participated in numerous theatre plays. She broke into the entertainment industry as Madeline Monroe in Hey City Theater’s Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding production. Melissa started performing in improvisational comedy theatre at Brave New Workshop in places like the Chicago Improv Festival.
She is also a TV host known for hosting ABC Family's Dancing Fools, Bet on Your Baby, and CMT's The Singing Bee. Since her debut in Fargo (1996), the actress has worked in over 37 films and TV series. According to IMDb, below is a list of Melissa Peterman’s shows and TV series she has featured in.
|Film/TV series
|Role
|Year
|Just Shoot Me!
|Claire
|2000
|How High
|Mrs. Sheila Cain
|2001
|Recipe for Disaster
|Gigi Grant
|2003
|Johnny Bravo
|Becky (voice)
|2006
|Cook Off!
|Nancy Shmaedeke
|2007
|Reba
|Barbra Jean Booker Hart
|2001-2007
|Girl Camp
|Avon Lady
|2007
|American Dad!
|Sister Mary Rose Catherine (voice)
|2008
|Eminem: We Made You
|Melissa Peterman
|2009
|Surviving Suburbia
|Mrs. Muncie
|2009
|Rita Rocks
|Jennifer
|2009
|Working Class
|Carli Mitchell
|2011
|Retired at 35
|Julia
|2012
|Here Comes the Boom
|Lauren Voss
|2012
|Muffin Top: A Love Story
|Kim
|2014
|Pretty the Series
|Candy
|2010-2015
|General Hospital
|Melissa Santoro Picard
|2015
|Baby Daddy
|Bonnie Wheeler
|2012-2017
|Dirty Politics
|Rita
|2018
|A Gingerbread Romance
|Linda
|2018
|Last Man Standing
|Celia Powers
|2019-2020
|Sydney to the Max
|Mrs. Harris
|2019-2020
|My Babysitter the Super Hero
|Woman on the News (as Mellissa Peterman)
|2022
|Haul out the Holly
|Pamela
|2022
|The Hammer
|Kris
|2023
|Young Sheldon
|Brenda Sparks
|2023
|Haul out the Holly: Lit Up
|Pamela
|2023
What is Melissa Peterman's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, BuzzLearn, and Idol Net Worth, the American actress and film producer has a net worth of $8 million. Her primary source of income is her TV roles and theatre performances.
Who is Melissa Peterman's husband?
Melissa is married to American actor John Brady. Her husband is known for appearing in movies and TV series like Captive State, Deadline Auto Theft, 100 Days to Live and How to Make It in America. Melissa and John Brady dated for two years before tying the knot on 5 June 1999. Their marriage has lasted for over two decades.
Who is Melissa Peterman’s son? The couple welcomed a son named Riley David Brady on 20 October 2005.
What happened to Melissa Peterman?
If you pay attention to the Reba actress, you will notice that her weight has fluctuated throughout her career. Melissa was initially weighing 207 pounds due to her pregnancy. After giving birth, the actress changed how she looked by shedding the extra pounds.
Did Melissa Peterman have weight reduction surgery?
The actress did not have a gastric bypass procedure and has attributed her progress to a good diet, regular exercise, proper sleep, and constant hydration. To make her weight loss journey successful, the actress adopted a high-protein diet and fibre while being low on carbs, fats, and sugars.
How much weight did Melissa lose?
The American actress lost 60 pounds by using a conventional combination of a healthful diet and exercise. She combined physical activity, such as walking her dogs, and cardio and strength training exercises, such as barbell squats, Pilates, and more.
FAQs
- What is Melissa Peterman's height and weight? She is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 147 pounds (67 kilograms).
- What nationality is Melissa Peterman? She is an American national of white ethnicity.
- Melissa Peterman's date of birth? The Baby Daddy actress was born on 1 July 1971.
- Where did Melissa Peterman go to college? She attended Minnesota State University in Mankato.
- Who is Melissa Peterman’s mother? Her mother is Pamela Diane.
- What is Melissa Peterman’s relationship status? She is married to actor John Brady.
- Who is Melissa Peterman’s son? Melissa and her husband, John, share a son named Riley David Brady.
- What is Melissa Peterman's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $8 million.
Melissa Peterman's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). She is a prominent American actress known for her roles in films like Baby Daddy, Working Class, Reba, and Here Comes the Boom.
