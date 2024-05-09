Nigerian singer Portable recently received love from a fan who decided to make a lasting impression on his body

In a photo that was posted online, the fan had boldly tattooed the Zazu Zeh crooner’s face on his back

The drawing of Portable’s face on the man’s body sparked concerns among netizens who didn’t see the resemblance

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable is back in the news after one of his fans showed him love with a tattoo on his body.

The controversial music star took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of the grown up fan who had inked his face on his back.

Portable reacts after fan tattooed his face on his body. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the post, the fan had a picture of Portable that was replicated for the tattoo as well as the ink drawing that was done.

Not stopping there, the Zazu Zeh crooner gave an insight to his feelings about his fan’s actions with a short caption. He wrote:

“SOS Save our soul. My brotherhood God bless you.”

See the photo below:

Reactions as Portable’s fan gets tattoo of his face

Shortly after Portable’s post of the fan’s tatoo, it went viral on social media and raised interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

landiano_007:

“Wahala ti wa oo , portable na him you draw.”

babygirl_vivian:

“So I go leave my own face, carry another person face draw for my body? weldone oo bros.”

Flowadeyemi:

“Low budget portable.”

princetrix_:

“Wahala .”

don_ekems:

“The tattoo artist .”

djmagicbeatz:

“It’s High time for y’all to stop underestimating PORTABLE, his grace CHOKE ❤️.”

litlesosho1:

“Watin do your parents face ?”

Wayne_vib:

“Them suppose arrest that person .”

dandos._s:

“Portable no fine for real life still no come fine for tattoo.”

dalu_juliet:

“this Tattoo artist needs to be jailed.”

officiall_maamiigbagbo:

“Hungry somebody boyfriend .”

prett_ylady33:

“Appreciate him by rep0st him or he give him money? ”

ca17__xh:

“Poverty bad sha.”

otioflagos:

“You no fit give me 5million to tattoo portable for my back. Poverty why .”

dami8606:

“Are people this d@ft?”

emilyvilky:

“ Werey dey reason say Zazu go press money .”

donpablo7528:

“Guy Dey think say portable go do transfer lol .”

corygrafix:

“Why person go tattoo Portable .”

mizzboluayomyde:

“Shishi u no go see .”

