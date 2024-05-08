Disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, looked gorgeous as she wore a yellow and blue Indian outfit at a wedding

She wore a hairstyle and gold accessories that made her look ravishing, and she showed off some light dance moves

Her fans stated that she was beautiful but they would want to see her get married like her mates

Disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, looked stunning as she attended an Indian wedding wearing a blue and yellow crop top and wrapping skirt.

She was in a good mood as she held her luxurious blue purse and rocked gold earrings and bangles as he made a video on social media.

DJ Cuppy looks lovely in her outfits. Image credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Her hairstyle complemented her looks and her mild makeup showed that she was ready to party at the wedding held in France.

Cuppy, the second daughter of business mogul Femi Otedola, does not shy away from addressing issues concerning her marital status.

This time, her fans asked her when she was getting married since she was attending other people's weddings.

See Cuppy's Indian outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Cuppy's photos

Several fans of the disc jockey have reacted to her outfit. See some of the comments below:

@slytherin.oxz:

"When will you marry? 2067, maybe."

@vicky_swart_:

"Cuppy try shock us with your wedding photos. I wanna be shocked by you."

@__dibaaaaaa:

"Cuppy is who she thinks she is. So pretty."

@mz.chi.clem:

"Is how she’s getting prettier and prettier every day. I am here for this era."

@bigjhayz:

"I love how un-bothered and carefree she is. Her happiness is infectious, may your joy know no bound cuppy."

@goldenjulz_:

"I truly love Cuppy but you all here will think it’s because of her money."

@amhyfe:

"See your mate. Na to dey wear pink you sabi."

@etim_joshua655:

"DJ Cuppy the right one will come at the right time."

