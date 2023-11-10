Who is Emily Ishbia? Meet Mat Ishbia’s former wife

Emily Ishbia is a blogger, fashion stylist, and model from the United States. She is well recognised as the ex-spouse of billionaire businessman Mat Ishbia. Her ex-husband is popularly known as the co-owner of the NBA's Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. He is also the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage.

Emily Ishbia has made a name for herself as a model. She has been featured in several magazines, including Harper's Bazaar, ELLE Magazine, Sundance Shoes and Ink Detroit. She is the founder of Emily Ishbia Modeling LLC.

Full name Emily Clarke Ishbia Gender Female Year of Birth 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Naperville, Illinois, United States Current residence Birmingham, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Body measurements in inches 33-30-31 Body measurements in centimetres 84-76-79 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Mat Ishbia Children 3 High School Naperville North High School University Michigan State University Profession Model, fashion stylist, blogger Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Emily Ishbia's biography

The American model was born and raised in Naperville, Illinois, United States. She is 43 years old as of 2023. Emily was born in 1980, but her exact date and month of birth remain a mystery. Emily's mother died of cancer.

She attended Naperville North High School. After completing her secondary education, she joined Michigan State University through a soccer scholarship.

Career

Mat Ishbia's ex-wife is a model, fashion stylist and blogger. She has worked with brands like Pogo Boutique and Pupa Milano Cosmetics' fashion campaigns. The model worked as a freelance model for nine years, from 2008 to 2017. In 2017, she launched her company called Emily Ishbia Modeling LLC.

Emily is also an author. She has written a book titled Overcoming Obstacles. As a blogger, the model covers topics such as eating lifestyle, fertility, parenting and youth sports. Additionally, she is a physical health advocate.

What is Emily Ishbia's net worth?

The model has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a model, author and blogger.

How did Mat and Emily Ishbia meet?

The pair is believed to have first met while studying at Michigan State University. They began dating, and in 2014, they exchanged their wedding vows. They share three children: Joey, Jamie and Ben.

The model narrated on her blog how she struggled to get pregnant. Her first two kids were born via IVF. Mat Ishbia's family lived in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, USA.

Is Mat Ishbia still married?

No, the couple parted ways. When and what led to Mat Ishbia's divorce remains a mystery as the two kept their love life under wraps. Emily is alleged to be dating Alex Hodi, a professional Jiu-Jutsu player.

She shared Alex's photos on her Instagram page in June 2022 before she made the page private. She wished him a happy birthday with the caption:

Happy birthday to @alexhodi. My ride or die. Always willing to: supporting me as a mom, dream chasing, being the best supporter, helper and friend to my children, design lover, decor shopper, all the things. Thank you for being you.

Emily's ex-husband is the president and CEO of a Michigan-based mortgage lender company, United Wholesale Mortgage. He has been working for the company since 2003. In early 2023, the businessman purchased the NBA's Phoenix Suns for $4 billion alongside his brother Justin.

Fast facts about Emily Ishbia

Who is Emily Ishbia? She is an American blogger, model and fashion stylist. What is Emily Ishbia's maiden name? Her maiden name is Emily Clarke. Where is Emily Ishbia from? She was born in Naperville, Illinois, United States. Who is Emily Ishbia's ex-husband? Her former husband is Mat Ishbia. When did Mat and Emily Ishbia get married? They tied the knot in 2014. Does Emily Ishbia have children? She has three kids: Joey, Jamie and Ben. What is Emily Ishbia's net worth? The model has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Emily Ishbia is a model and blogger who attracted public attention after being romantically linked to Mat Ishbia, a billionaire businessman. The two got married in 2014, but they are now divorced. She is the founder of Emily Ishbia Modeling LLC.

