110+ emotional 1st birthday wishes for a son or baby girl to make it special

Every parent looks forward to the first birthday of their kid. It is a significant milestone in the kid’s growth, and thus, it is a unique and memorable moment. Even though the kid may not be able to read the wishes, as a parent, sending emotional 1st birthday wishes for a son or daughter shows how much you love and value them.

For a one-year-old, celebrating a birthday may be meaningless because they may not be of age to understand its significance. However, the day should not pass unmarked because it is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to express your love to them when they start counting their ages in years. Therefore, this compilation of emotional 1st birthday wishes for a son or baby girl is handy if you want to send them first birthday messages.

Emotional 1st birthday wishes for a son or baby girl

Your kid turning a year old is an emotional moment you will live to remember and show your kid when they grow up. Whether your child is a boy or a girl, they deserve all the love and best wishes on their birthday. Cute and heartfelt 1st birthday wishes for your son or daughter genuinely express your immeasurable love for them.

Best first birthday wishes for son

A first birthday for a son is a moment to cherish and celebrate. A heartfelt message or wish will remind him in the future of the love your true love since they were born. Here is a list of wishes you can choose from.

One year of pure happiness, a lifetime more to come. Happy 1st birthday to our darling boy.

You came into our lives a year ago and made us the happiest people in the world, and you’ve made us happier every day since. Have a blast, young champ.

Thank you for filling our lives with joy every single day! You are the most amazing baby boy in the world.

No matter how much icing on your birthday cake, it’s not as sweet as you.

You won’t remember a day like this a year ago, but we’ll cherish the memories forever! You are the greatest thing that ever happened to us.

You may still be tiny, but you have stolen the hearts of everyone.

You are still too young to realise how happy we are today, but pictures of your first birthday will always express our joy at having you!

My sweet boy, you’ll always remain our precious little hero no matter what age you reach! We love you to the moon and back!

One year ago today, the most beautiful baby boy arrived in our midst. I can’t wait to watch you grow into a noble young man. I hope you have a delightful 1st birthday, little one!

Our little prince, our heart melts at your cuteness whenever you smile! May you always keep spreading happiness like this!

Have a fantastic day today! You might not remember it, but we all will because it is a special day – the first of many birthdays.

You are one today, and this is an extraordinary day. You will be a big boy, and we all look forward to seeing you continue to grow.

Nothing can explain how proud we are of you and how blessed we are to know you.

Are you one today? Wow, time has gone by fast. You are the best son anyone could have.

You seem to have miraculous powers, little one. Although you can’t walk or talk, the household functions according to your demands.

Happy birthday to the little adventurer who has filled our lives with excitement and wonder. May your journey be filled with thrilling experiences and extraordinary tales.

On your first birthday, I'm sending you oceans of love and mountains of blessings. May your life be as magnificent as the universe itself.

To our little prince, you are the light that brightens our days. May your first birthday be the beginning of an extraordinary story. Enjoy your special day!

On your first birthday, we celebrate the precious moments we've shared and the incredible joy you've brought into our lives. We are wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter.

Your first candle may ignite a lifetime of joy, success, and dreams.

Sweet 1st birthday wishes for baby girl

Baby girls are adorable and deserve to be treated so, especially when they turn one. Make it a day to remember by sending them sweet wishes that will melt their hearts in the future when they read the messages.

Your first year has flown by so quickly, baby girl. May the coming years bring even more joy to you and your family.

To my shining star, a year of watching you grow has been the most exhilarating experience of my life. With each passing day, you light up our world a little more.

You may not remember the taste and flavour of your first birthday cake, but we are all celebrating it with happiness, fun, and joy. It's like a great feeling and achievement for us.

You'll be the most gorgeous girl in the world. We're blessed and happy to have you.

It has been 365 roller-coaster days with you. I can't believe that I feel like it has been only a couple of weeks since you were born. It was the best year of my life.

May the innocence in your eyes and the purity of your face stay forever with you. This is a very warm wish for you on this special day!

My precious daughter, the sound of your giggles is enough to remove all my stress and exhaustion from the day. I love you, baby.

It feels like yesterday when we held your little fingers and kissed those red cheeks, but you’re already a year old!

Every moment with you is sheer joy. Thanks for being the centre of my world.

Your smile brings joy to every heart. May the same joy follow you wherever you go and whatever you do in life.

Even at the tender age of one, you know how to impress people. So, what will you be like after you have grown up?

I'm sending you lots of hugs and kisses for your first birthday, sweetheart! Have an incredible day celebrating, and may it be the start of many more wonderful birthdays!

You are loved more than you can ever imagine on your first birthday! I wish you a day full of enjoyment and making memories that will last forever.

Today marks the start of an incredible journey that will bring you many blessings! May your 1st birthday be filled with lots of love and luck. Have a fantastic time celebrating!

Today is a day to celebrate you and all the joy and love that comes with it. I wish you an unforgettable celebration full of fun and happiness!

For such a little person, you have caused quite an uproar. We can’t decide who loves you more!

May your first year's joy, smiles and laughter be multiplied a million times in the years ahead.

Even though you are sweeter than sugar, there is nothing like too much of you!

We had no idea how much love and happiness could be packed into just one year until you arrived.

Every moment with you is a treasure, from toothless grins to contagious giggles. We look forward to many more years of joy with you.

Touching 1st birthday wishes for son from mom

Moms share strong and special bonds with their sons. Therefore, they look forward to sending touching happy birthday wishes on their sons' first birthdays. Below are suggestions for what to write to your son on his first birthday.

Happy first of many birthdays to someone so dear and special to me! I look forward to watching you grow into an incredible young man!

Baby boy, your 1st birthday wishes are some of the most precious words ever from your mother’s heart. Happy Birthday, my angel!

I’m so proud to be your mother. May your birthday be as unique as you are!

Birthdays come and go, but my love for you is eternal. Nothing is comparable to my joy on this special day.

Every mother dreams of a son like you. I thank God for giving me the greatest gift ever.

Happy 1st birthday, little bundle of energy and charm! May you always have a twinkle in your eyes and a heart full of wonder.

My precious boy, you are my sunshine on cloudy days. You are the light that brightens my world, and I love you more than words can express.

As you mark your first birth anniversary, I wish you a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and adventures.

Watching you grow has been an incredible journey, and I'm excited for all the fantastic years to come. I can’t wait to see the man you become in future.

My little superhero, you've filled my world with endless love and made every day an adventure. I will live to celebrate the day you came into the world.

The road ahead of you holds endless possibilities! Today marks a significant milestone in your journey to greatness.

One year has ended so fast, and you have grown in the blink of an eye, my son. I wish you the best of life ahead.

I know you can’t wait to be the king of your castle, but I hope you know you’ll always be a little prince to me. May your birthday be filled with boundless humour and joy.

You changed my world as soon as you were born. Time flies so fast, and I can’t believe you are a year older. I wish you God’s blessings.

You are the reason I get out of bed every single day. Your existence has given my life meaning and purpose. I love you, son.

Though you have only been on this Earth for a year, your life has greatly impacted many. Have a happy birthday and many wishes for a wonderful upcoming year.

What a joyful time your first year has been! I wish you love, happiness, and all good things in every year to follow.

When you joined our brood, we sure were glad. I wish you smiles and joy every day as you explore the world in fun and different ways.

Life has been sweeter, more adventurous, and more fun since you've been in it.

It has been a year of giggles, hugs, sleepless nights, first steps, words, and new sights. It is a magical journey full of surprises and fun. Our favourite baby just turned one!

Heartwarming birthday wishes for a little princess

Your little princess’s first birthday is one of the most memorable days of her life. While it calls for a celebration, doing as little as sending a cute birthday wish may go a long way in marking the day.

To our adorable little princess, may your birthday be as delightful and unique as you are. Here's to another year of happiness and wonder.

To the little princess with the biggest heart, may your birthday be filled with love, presents, and the company of those who adore you.

Today is a day to celebrate you, our little ray of sunshine!

We want to remind you how incredible you are on your special day. May your life be coloured with sweet moments, delightful adventures, and beautiful friendships!

Every twirl you make, every giggle you partake in, you fill our hearts with immeasurable joy.

On your special day, remember you are stronger and more loved than you can ever imagine.

You’ve brought so much love into our lives. I hope it all returns to you when you grow up and have a family.

You’re turning into a young lady right before our eyes, and we couldn’t be prouder.

To the princess who inspires us with strength and courage, may your birthday be a triumph of love and happiness.

Happy birthday to a baby girl who will leave her mark on the world. May your life be as extraordinary as you are.

May your first year be a stepping stone towards a lifetime of love and success.

To my adorable princess, enjoy this day's beauty and surround yourself with your favourite things.

I am proud to say that the mini version of myself is way better than the original.

May your day be as bright as your smile and lovely as yours. You occupy a special place in our hearts.

Having you as a child made me realise how beautiful life is. Your smile always brightens my day.

Short quotes for a first birthday

What is a short quote for 1st birthday? The message of a brief first birthday quote holds much meaning and importance. Below are simple quotes about first birthdays that will delight people who read them.

When I was one, I had just begun. — A.A. Milne

Each day of our lives, we make deposits in the memory banks of our children. — Charles R. Swindoll

A toddling little girl is the centre of shared feelings, which makes the most dissimilar people understand each other. – George Eliot

You have graced our lives for an entire year now. Thank you for all that you have given to us.

Roses are red, and violets are blue. You are one today, and you’ll be two next year! I wish you many years of joy.

You are one today, and this is an exceptional day. You might not know it yet, but all love you.

You used to have tiny fingers but always had a gigantic heart. Thanks for opening it to me.

No matter how old you are, you will always be my little one. Have a brilliant first year on Earth.

You’re one year old. You’re also one sweet little girl.

I wish you nothing but happiness on your big day today. You only turn one once, so have a great day.

You may be just a toddler and may not care, but we promise to celebrate your birthday with pomp and flair.

You may not remember this day, but we’ll keep the photos for you. Someday, you’ll know how special your first birthday was!

There’s not a day in 365 days when you did not make us smile. God is so kind for giving us a wonderful baby boy like you!

Finally, we have started counting your age by years, not months or days. Today, we celebrate the 1st birthday of everyone’s favourite baby boy!

It is your biggest day today, little baby. We wish you happiness, love, respect, and peace.

Well, little princess, your reign over the kingdom of our hearts has reached an entire year.

Funny first birthday wishes

While first birthdays are special moments, they are also a time to share laughter. You can hilariously mark the day by sending funny first birthday wishes below.

One year down, and you’ve already mastered the art of being adorably unpredictable. Keep up the excellent work!

Congratulations on turning one! Now, you can demand even more attention; we just have to keep up!

To our little midnight party animal: It’s been a year of fun, chaos, and learning how to do everything one-handed. Thanks for keeping it real!

On your first birthday, remember that you’re never too young to start plotting world domination or at least household domination. Cheers to our tiny overlord!

To our adorable 1-year-old: You’re the reason we’re now morning people. Keep on rocking our world, little one!

This is a friendly reminder that you've been out of the womb longer than you were in. Congrats on your first year of breathing air!

Since you can't read yet, I won't bother to write too much. Happy Caw-wooo Day.

Happy 1st birthday! Keep testing those boundaries. Before you know it, you’ll be old enough to get grounded.

You cry a lot without teeth, and soon, you'll cry a lot because of them.

You've earned 365 days of free rent, food, and 24/7 room service. Not a bad deal!

I've known you since before you were born, so I probably know you better than you know yourself.

Your first birthday will be one of the few occasions when your mom will give you a gift that means nothing to you, and your dad will show you off to the world.

The good thing about being a baby is that you don’t have to act lame to make people smile. You are so natural and adorable!

You know you can ruin the cake today with your hands, but still, everyone will clap for you. That’s the joy of your first birthday.

You know you have given some hard times to your mommy, but who cares? It’s your first birthday ever! Enjoy it like a star!

Cheers to your first lap around the sun. It’s been a wildly cute ride!

Congratulations on turning one! You can start working on your next big milestone: the terrible twos.

At one year old, life is just a never-ending game of ‘Eat, Sleep, Poop, Repeat.’ Enjoy the simplicity!

One year of defying the odds – like staying awake when you’re not supposed to!

Wow, you’ve been alive for 525,600 minutes. And I think you’ve cried for half of them. Happy birthday, little one!

What do you write on a 1-year-old's birthday?

A one-year-old’s birthday card allows you to express wishes and blessings. They may not read it, but when they are old enough to read, they will know how much you value them.

Can I share first birthday wishes on social media?

Even though the little one may not be on social media, you can share birthday wishes with your friends. Your social media friends may join you in making the day special for the child.

Is it wrong to go to a birthday party without a gift?

Although it is not a must to carry a gift to a birthday, having something for the birthday girl or boy makes them happier. Therefore, it is recommended that you accompany your birthday wishes with a gift.

Finding the right words to express emotional 1st birthday wishes for a son or daughter can be challenging. However, considering it is an important moment, you cannot let the day pass without any wishes. You can send birthday wishes from the above compilation to show them love.

