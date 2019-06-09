Who is Andre Braugher? Biography, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, net worth, death

Andre Braugher was an American actor widely recognised for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on the Brooklyn Nine-Nine TV show. Additionally, the actor starred in movies and TV shows like Homicide: Life on the Street, Frequency and The Mist. Unfortunately, the legendary actor passed away in December 2023. He left behind a legacy that will be remembered forever.

The American actor, Andre Braugher, is in a police uniform, sitting (L). The actor poses for a photo holding a corgi dog (R). Photo: @andrebraugher on Instagram (modified by author)

Andre Braugher’s prowess in the film industry enabled him to bag numerous awards and nominations throughout his career. For instance, in 2023, he was nominated by the Critics Choice Awards as the Best Supporting Actor in The Good Fight drama series. Additionally, Andre was a family man. His biography provides further insight into his life, triumphs, cause of death, and more.

Profile summary

Full name Andre Keith Braugher Gender Male Date of birth 1 July 1962 Age (at death) 61 years (as of 11 December 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Floyd Braugher Mother Sally Braugher Siblings 3 Marital status (at death) Married Partner Ami Brabson Children 3 School St. Ignatius College Prep University Stanford University Profession Actor Net worth $8 million Instagram @andrebraugher

Andre Braugher’s bio

Where is Andre Braugher from? Mr. Braugher was born on 1 July 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He was born to Floyd and Sally Braugher. His father, Floyd, used to work as a heavy equipment operator, while his mother, Sally, was a postal worker. The actor was raised alongside his three elder siblings in Austin, Chicago.

The American actor attended St. Ignatius College Prep and later joined Stanford University in 1984. There, he pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater. Much later, he joined the Juilliard School of Drama in 1988 and got a Master of Fine Arts degree.

Career

Braugher discovered his passion for acting at 19. He was inspired by Shakespeare. In 1989, he made his debut in a TV movie Kojack: Ariana, portraying detective Winston Blake. His breakthrough came in the same year when he played Cpl. Thomas Searles in Glory.

What did Andre Braugher play in?

The American actor debuted as an intense cop on Homicide, a 1990s Baltimore crime show. According to IMDb, the legendary actor has been featured in over 65 movies and TV shows. Below are some of Andre Braugher’s movies and TV shows that made him a legend in the film industry.

Movies/TV shows Roles Years Glory Cpl. Thomas Searles 1989 Kojak: Flowers for Matty Detective Winston Blake 1990 Murder in Mississippi Dennis 1990 Somebody Has to Shoot the Picture Dan Weston 1990 The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson Jackie Robinson 1990 The Tuskegee Airmen Benjamin O. Davis 1996 Law & Order Detective Frank Pembleton 1996 Homicide: Life on the Street Detective Frank Pembleton 1993–1998 Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child Julian Andrews (voice) 2000 Frequency Satch DeLeon 2000 A Better Way to Die Cleveland 2000 The Practice Dr. Ben Gideon 2001 American Masters Narrator (voice) 2002 Soldier's Girl Sergeant Carlos Diaz 2003 Hack Marcellus Washington 2002–2004 Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer General Hager 2007 The Andromeda Strain General George W. Mancheck 2008 Miami Medical Dr. William Rayner 2010 Men of a Certain Age Owen Thoreau Jr. 2009–2011 Last Resort Captain Marcus Chaplin 2012–2013 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Bayard Ellis 2011–2015 Brooklyn Nine-Nine Raymond Holt 2013–2021 She Said Dean Baquet 2022 The Good Fight Ri'Chard Lane 2022

How many Emmys does Andre Braugher have?

According to the Television Academy, Andre has received two Primetime Emmy Awards from eleven nominations. Overall, Mr Braugher has bagged over 15 wins and 70 nominations. Some of the actor’s awards and nominations are highlighted below.

1998 Winner Primetime Emmy Awards as the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Homicide: Life on the Street) for playing Frank Pembleton. 2006 Winner Primetime Emmy Awards as the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie in the film Thief for portraying Nick Atwater. 2020 Nominee Primetime Emmy in Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) for portraying Captain Raymond Holt. 2023 Nominee Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (The Good Fight) 2007 Nominee Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television in the 2006 film Thief. 2017 Nominee Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) 2022 Nominee Image Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture) in Spirit Untamed.

What was Andre Braugher's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parade, and FreshersLive, the American actor had a net worth of $8 million as of 2023. He made a significant portion of this fortune from his roles in films and television shows.

Was Andre Braugher gay?

The actor’s role as a gay captain in the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine resulted in speculations about his sexuality. Although Captain Holt was depicted as an openly gay character on the show, he was straight in real life.

Did Andre Braugher have a wife?

Andre, commonly known by fans as Captain Holt, married actress Ami Brabson in 1991. Ami has starred in numerous TV shows, including All My Children, Kidnapped, Six Degrees and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Did Andre Braugher have kids?

Andre Braugher and Ami Brabson share three sons: Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley Braugher. The couple welcomed their first-born son, Michael, in 1992, Isaiah in 1996, and John Wesley in 2003.

What was the cause of death for Andre Braugher?

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor passed away on 11 December 2023 at 61. His death was confirmed on 12 December by his longtime publicist, Jennifer Allen. Jennifer revealed that the actor died after a brief illness.

FAQs

Andre Braugher is a legendary actor who will be remembered for many years due to his work. He was widely recognised for starring in films such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Frequency. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on 11 December 2023.

