C Blu’s age, height, birthday, real name, girlfriend

C Blu (also known as Cheddar Blu) is an up-and-coming rapper from the United States of America. He has made a name in the entertainment industry for his songs like No Ozone, One Chance, Last Message and BLU BOP. The rapper has garnered media attention for his exceptional musical abilities. What is C Blu’s age?

The American hip-hop artist C Blu, standing next to a waterbody (L). Blu performing on stage (R). Photo: @cblu_180 on Instagram (modified by author)

C Blu released his first EP titled The Blue Wave in 2019. What is C Blu’s real name? His real name is Camrin Williams. The American rapper currently resides in the Bronx, New York City, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Camrin Williams Popular as C Blu, Cheddar Blu Gender Male Date of birth 6 June 2005 Age 18 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Bronx, New York City, United States Current residence Bronx, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 147 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Monique McGriff Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @cblu_180

What is C Blu’s age?

The rapper is 18 years old as of 2023. When is C Blu’s birthday? He was born on 6 June 2005. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

The musical artist’s mom is Monique McGriff, but details about his father are unavailable in the public domain. The young rapper has a brother and sister. Where is C Blu from? He hails from the Bronx, New York City, United States.

Why is C Blu famous?

Blu has impacted the music industry despite his young age. Since his debut in the entertainment scene, the hip-hop artist has released over sixty songs. He is signed to Interscope Records. Below are some of the rapper’s top hits.

No Ozone

Broom Broke

Last message

Locked Up

Fresh Home

Spinning

Armageddon

Code of Ethics

I Need You

Red Light, Green Light

On Da Blocc

Put Em To Rest

Stop Dissin'

One Chance

BlueBop2

Irreplaceable

Stupidity

What is C Blu’s net worth?

The American hip-hop artist has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. His primary source of income is his musical career.

Why did C Blu get shot?

In 2022, the rapper was arrested at the corner of Garden Street and Crotona Avenue in the Bronx after allegedly shooting an NYPD officer. The rapper declined to remove his hands from his pockets, which led to him being taken down to the ground forcefully. During the altercation, the gun discharged, hitting him in the groin and grazing Officer Kaseem Pennant’s leg.

Responding to the allegations, the rapper’s mom alleged that the firearm involved in the shooting did not belong to her son:

It was another stop that shouldn’t have happened. Another stop and frisk and the same group of kids being targeted by the same cops and them finding something that didn’t belong to my son. It’s not fair at all.

She cited that his son was only 16 years old; as a result, he could not be prosecuted as an adult. The American musical artist posted a $250,000 bond in January 2022, and his case was dropped in May of the same year.

Who is C Blu’s girlfriend?

The American rapper has not revealed his girlfriend and is presumably single as of 2023. However, he was in a relationship with a lady whose identity remains a mystery. The relationship ended because she allegedly cheated on him.

How tall is C Blu?

C Blu’s height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). He weighs approximately 147 pounds or 67 kilograms.

FAQs

C Blue’s age is 18 years as of 2023, as he was born on 6 June 2005. He is an American rapper with global popularity in the entertainment industry for producing hits like No Ozone, One Chance, Last Message and BLU BOP.

