Who are Maude Apatow’s parents? Meet Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Maude Apatow is a renowned American actress. She is best known for her role as Lexi Howard in the HBO TV series Euphoria. Besides her career success, fans are curious to learn more about her family. Who are Maude Apatow's parents?

Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow pose as Maude Apatow joins the cast of "Little Shop of Horrors" at The Westside Theatre on February 15, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Maude Apatow started acting at age seven when she got a role in the comedy film The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Since then, she has appeared in movies and TV series like Knocked Up, Assassination Nation, This Is 40 and Girls. In 2013, she was on the the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work as a writer and interviewer on HelloGiggles. Find out more about Maude Apatow's family.

Full name Maude Annabelle Apatow Gender Female Date of birth 15 December 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′4″ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 31-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 78- 60-81 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Leslie Mann Father Judd Apatow Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Crossroads School, California University Northwestern University Profession Actress Net worth $2 million Instagram @maudeapatow

Who are Maude Apatow's parents?

Maude Apatow's parents are Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. The two got married on 9 June 1997 in Los Angeles and have two children.

Leslie Mann

US actress Leslie Mann arrives for the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala honoring Kim Kardashian, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on November 12, 2022. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Leslie Mann is an American actress and philanthropist. She was born on 26 March 1972 in San Francisco, California, United States. Mann grew up with her mother and had no relationship with her father. She has two siblings and three step-siblings.

Leslie Mann attended Corona del Mar High School. She later joined Joanne Baron / D.W. Brown Acting Studio, where she studied acting.

Maude Apatow's mother began her acting career in 1996 when she got a role in The Cable Guy. Since then, she has appeared in films and movies such as Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Blockers, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Leslie Mann is married to Judd Apatow, and they have two daughters, Maude and Iris. The two appeared with her in several films, where they played her character's kids.

Mann and her husband are also involved in various charity works like 826LA, a non-profit for disadvantaged children. In 2012, they were honoured by the Bogart Pediatric Cancer Research Program, earning them the Children's Choice Award.

Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow attends the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Judd Apatow is an American director, producer, screenwriter and philanthropist. He is best known for his work in comedy movies.

Judd was born on 6 December 1967 in New York City, New York, USA, to Maury Apatow and Tamara Shad. He is an American citizen of Jewish descent. His father was a real estate developer, and his mother was a homemaker. Jude grew up alongside his two siblings, his brother, Robert, and sister, Mia.

Judd attended the University of Southern California, where he studied screenwriting. Maude Apatow's dad met her mom in 1995 on the set of the 1996 comedy film The Cable Guy, where he was the producer. The two tied the knot two years later in Los Angeles, California.

The American director is the founder of Apatow Productions. He has directed numerous films and TV shows, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Trainwreck, Undeclared, Funny or Die Presents and Crashing.

Judd has won several awards, including 2 Primetime Emmy Awards and Writers Guild of America Awards. He has also been nominated for two Producers Guild of America Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a Grammy Award.

FAQs

Who is Maude Apatow? She is a Hollywood actress best known for her role as Lexi Howard in the TV series Euphoria. How old is Maude Apatow? She is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on 15 December 1997. Where is Maude Apatow from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. Who is Maude Apatow's mom? Maude's mom is Leslie Mann. She is an American actress and philanthropist. Who is Maude Apatow's dad? Judd Apatow is Maude's dad. He is a film director and producer. How tall is Maude Apatow? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.

Who are Maude Apatow's parents? Maude is a renowned actress from the United States. She is the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Judd is a Hollywood director, producer, screenwriter and philanthropist. Leslie is an actress and philanthropist.

